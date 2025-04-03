Wall Street opens sharply lower as Trump tariffs trigger recession fears

Wall Street's major indexes plunged on Thursday, as President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on major trade partners ignited fears of an all-out trade war and heightened the risk of a global economic recession.

At 09:30 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,111.20 points, or 2.66 per cent, to 41,103.63, the S&P 500 lost 188.27 points, or 3.32 per cent, to 5,482.70 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 789.63 points, or 4.50 per cent, to 16,811.42.

A new baseline 10 per cent tariff on imported goods plus some eye-watering reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries that Trump said had unfair trade barriers left traders rattled by their severity.

In Europe, where the 27-country EU bloc now faces a 20 per cent reciprocal levy, bourses lurched between declines of 1.3 per cent and 2.6 per cent as Brussels and other capitals voiced uproar.

In Asia, where some of the harshest tariffs were focused, Tokyo dropped 2.7 per cent and faced its worst week in nearly two years. Vietnam was clobbered even harder.

Analysts at JPMorgan said the tariffs were "significantly higher than the realistic worst-case scenario" predicted.

Credit rating agency Fitch warned they were a "game-changer" for the US and global economy, while Deutsche Bank called them a "once in a lifetime" moment that could knock between 1 per cent-1.5 per cent off US growth this year.

"Many countries will likely end up in a recession," said Fitch's head of US economic research, Olu Sonola. "You can throw most forecasts out the door if this tariff rate stays on for an extended period of time."

Shortly afterwards, Fitch downgraded China's credit rating, citing the steep US tariffs as a reason.

The scramble for ultra-safe government bonds that provide a guaranteed income drove US Treasury yields down towards 4 per cent and Germany's 10-year yield, the European benchmark borrowing rate, fell 8.5 basis points to 2.64 per cent.

The sweeping new tariffs will raise effective import taxes in the world's largest economy to the highest levels in a century. If they do trigger recessions, central banks around the world are likely to slash interest rates, which benefit bonds.

Wall Street was braced for a savaging on Thursday.

Apple was down 6.5 per cent, hit by the tariffs on China - the base for much of its manufacturing. Amazon.com was down over 5 per cent, Microsoft 1.8 per cent, and AI poster child Nvidia was down 3.5 per cent.

That comes after trillions off dollars were already wiped off the 'Magnificent Seven' tech giants this year as worries have mounted.

"This is how you sabotage the world's economic engine while claiming to supercharge it," said Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory deVere Group.

China focus

Trump's levies impacted Asia particularly hard. China was hit with a 34 per cent reciprocal tariff, Japan got 24 per cent, South Korea 25 per cent and Vietnam 46 per cent.

Vietnamese stocks slumped 6.7 per cent in response and Nike, Adidas and Puma, who all source heavily from Vietnam and other Asian producers, were pummelled as much as 10 per cent.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar also fell and with China, Canada and Europe all promising countermeasures, investors were selling exposure to global growth.

Oil, a proxy for economic activity, dropped as much 4 per cent to push Brent back below $72 a barrel and firmly on course for its worst day of the year so far.

Gold hit a record high above $3,160 an ounce before running out of steam while Japan's yen jumped more than 1.5 per cent to 147.01 per dollar as foreign exchange traders looked for safety outside the US dollar.

The Swiss franc, another traditional safety play touched its strongest level in four months as the euro surged 2 per cent to $1.10.

"The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, adding the 27-member bloc was preparing to hit back if talks with Washington failed. "Uncertainty will spiral and trigger the rise of further protectionism."

China held its currency relatively steady, containing the yuan's drop to about 0.4 per cent despite total tariffs of above 50 per cent on Chinese exports and the hit to Vietnam seen as shutting down a popular work-around route.

China's big domestic economy and the hope of support from Beijing limited losses in Hong Kong stocks to about 1.5 per cent and in Shanghai to around 0.5 per cent.

The key focus over the next few days should be on whether the dollar continues to sink and how Europe and China might respond, said Deutsche Bank strategist George Saravelos.

"Given the dramatic nature of the moves, we are becoming increasingly concerned that the dollar is at risk of a broader confidence crisis," he warned.