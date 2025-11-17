Home / Markets / News / Want dividends? Keep an eye on these 10 stocks today; check full list

Dividend stocks today: Ashok Leyland and Cochin Shipyard are among the 10 stocks expected to remain in focus today. Here is the full list along with key details

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 7:57 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, November 17, 2025: Shares of Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Cochin Shipyard, Man Infraconstruction, Amrutanjan Health Care, and five other companies are expected to be in focus during today’s trading following their interim dividend announcements.
 
The other companies in the list include East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Navneet Education, Precision Wires India, and Venus Pipes & Tubes.
 
BSE data show that these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Investors seeking the dividend will need to hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date.
 
Among the payouts, Asian Paints leads the pack with ₹4.50 per share, closely followed by Cochin Shipyard, which has announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per share. 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
Man Infraconstruction Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.45 Nov 18, 2025
Amrutanjan Health Care Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 18, 2025
Ashok Leyland Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 18, 2025
Asian Paints Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4.50 Nov 18, 2025
Cochin Shipyard Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 18, 2025
East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Nov 18, 2025
IRB Infrastructure Developers Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.07 Nov 18, 2025
Navneet Education Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Nov 18, 2025
Precision Wires India Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.35 Nov 18, 2025
Venus Pipes & Tubes Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Nov 18, 2025
 
Further, Navneet Education has declared ₹1.50 per share. Man Infraconstruction will distribute ₹0.45. Amrutanjan Health Care and Ashok Leyland will each pay ₹1 per share. East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing will pay ₹0.50. IRB Infrastructure Developers will declare ₹0.07. 
 
Meanwhile, Precision Wires India will pay ₹0.35, and Venus Pipes & Tubes will distribute ₹0.50 per share.
 
All companies have set November 18, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for dividend participation.

Topics :Buzzing stocksdividenddividend incomeDividend yield stocksshare marketCochin ShipyardAshok Leyland

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

