Want dividends? Keep an eye on these 10 stocks today; check full list

Dividend stocks today, November 17, 2025: Shares of Shares of Ashok Leyland , Asian Paints, Cochin Shipyard, Man Infraconstruction, Amrutanjan Health Care, and five other companies are expected to be in focus during today’s trading following their interim dividend announcements.

The other companies in the list include East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing , IRB Infrastructure Developers, Navneet Education, Precision Wires India, and Venus Pipes & Tubes.

BSE data show that these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Investors seeking the dividend will need to hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date.

Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Man Infraconstruction Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.45 Nov 18, 2025 Amrutanjan Health Care Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 18, 2025 Ashok Leyland Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 18, 2025 Asian Paints Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4.50 Nov 18, 2025 Cochin Shipyard Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 18, 2025 East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Nov 18, 2025 IRB Infrastructure Developers Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.07 Nov 18, 2025 Navneet Education Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Nov 18, 2025 Precision Wires India Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.35 Nov 18, 2025 Venus Pipes & Tubes Nov 18, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Nov 18, 2025 Among the payouts, Asian Paints leads the pack with ₹4.50 per share, closely followed by Cochin Shipyard , which has announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per share.