Waterways Leisure Tourism files DRHP for ₹727 crore IPO; check details here

Upcoming IPO: Waterways Leisure Tourism, operator of Cordelia Cruises, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹727 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Mumbai-based cruise operator's IPO, with a face value of ₹10, is entirely a fresh issue of shares up to ₹727 crore with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO details

According to the DRHP, from the net issue proceeds, the company plans to use ₹552.53 crore for payment towards deposit/advanced lease rental and monthly lease payments to its step-down subsidiary Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) (Baycruise IFSC) and general corporate purposes.