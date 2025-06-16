Belrise Industries share zooms 7%, hits 52-wk high on Q4 results; details

Belrise Industries share price: Recently-listed Belrise Industries shares were buzzing in trade on Monday, June 16, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 6.92 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹108.98 per share.

Why did Belrise Industries jump in trade today?

Belrise Industries shares zoomed in trade after reporting a strong March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

Belrise Industries profit skyrocketed 574.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹110 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹16 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24). Its revenue from operations, or topline, surged 49 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,274.3 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹1,526.2 crore in Q4FY24. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 54.5 per cent annually to ₹276 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹178.60 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) to 12.1 per cent in Q4FY25, from 11.7 per cent in Q4FY24. Shrikant Badve, managing director of Belrise Industries said, "FY25 has been a great year for Belrise Industries, marking our transition into the public markets and taking us a step closer to becoming one of India's largest and most respected process engineering companies. Throughout the year, we made meaningful progress on multiple fronts. We ended FY25 with total revenue from operations of ₹8,290.8 crore, including ₹6,593.8 crore from manufacturing activities, supported by strong offtake in key accounts, a better product mix and improved throughput from mature plants. Our Ebitda margin stood at 12.3 per cent with profitability remaining stable despite raw material price fluctuations and cost absorption from newly commissioned facilities." He added, "As we move into FY26, we remain focused on expanding our presence in the 4W and CV segments, while continuing to build on our core strengths. Our approach will remain anchored in product premiumisation, engineering capability, and operational efficiencies — ensuring we scale responsibly and sustainably in the years ahead."

Belrise Industries IPO listing Shares of automotive sheet metal and casting parts maker Belrise Industries made a strong debut on Dalal Street on May 28 , 2025 post its initial public offering (IPO). The stock listed at ₹100 on the NSE, marking an 11.11 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹90. On the BSE, the shares opened at ₹98.50 apiece, reflecting a 9.44 per cent gain over the IPO price. About Belrise Industries Belrise Industries, an automotive component manufacturer, offers a wide range of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and agricultural vehicles.