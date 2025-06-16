Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samay Project Services Day 1 update: Subscription lags at 15%; GMP flat

Samay Project Services Day 1 update: Subscription lags at 15%; GMP flat

Data available on the NSE revealed that the Samay Project Services IPO has received bids for 4,92,000 shares against 31,20,000 on offer, resulting in a subscription rate of 16 per cent

Samay Project Services IPO gmp, subscription status

The public offering will remain available for subscription till Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samay Project Services Day 1 update, subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services provider, Samay Project Services, has received a muted response from investors on the first day of its subscription period.
 
Data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) revealed that the Samay Project Services IPO has received bids for  4,92,000 shares against 31,20,000 on offer, resulting in a subscription rate of 16 per cent till 01:06 PM on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Samay Project Services IPO details

Valued at around ₹14.69 crore, the SME offering is a book-building issue and comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares. Samay Project Services IPO is available at a price band of ₹32–34 per share, and a lot size of 4,000 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 4,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
 
 
A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 4,000 shares of Samay Project Services IPO and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of ₹1,36,000 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A high-net-worth individual (HNI) would require a minimum of ₹2,72,000 to bid for a minimum of two lots of 8,000 equity shares.

Samay Project Services IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Samay Project Services were trading flat at ₹34 per share in the grey market, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Samay Project Services IPO remains nil on Monday, June 16.

Samay Project Services IPO timeline

The public offering will remain available for subscription till Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment of Samay Project Services IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
 
The successful allottees will receive Samay Project Services IPO shares in their demat accounts by Friday, June 20, 2025.
 
Shares of Samay Project Services are slated to list on the NSE SME tentatively on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Samay Project Services IPO registrar, lead managers

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue of Samay Project Services IPO, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager.

Samay Project Services IPO objective

Samay Project Services intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for funding working capital requirements of the company, as well as for general corporate purposes.

About Samay Project Services

Incorporated in November 2001, Samay Project Services offers Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services for balance of plant systems. The company specialises in EPC projects, including piping systems, tanks, fire protection, and system automation. Samay Project Services has expertise in designing and constructing tanks, pipelines, and BioCNG plants.
 

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

