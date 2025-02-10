Weak earnings, slow execution play spoilsport for Power Grid Corporation

Power Grid Corporation of India’s (PWGR’s) Q3FY25 revenue declined 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11,200 crore, with operating profit falling 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,500 crore and margin contracting to 85 per cent from 91 per cent Y-o-Y. Other income surged 89 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹500 crore, but regulatory income dropped 62 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42.5 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,900 crore, but higher taxes, up 38 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,100 crore, led to a 4 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to ₹3,900 crore. The company has set a capex target of ₹23,000 crore and a capitalisation goal of ₹18,000 crore for FY25. In Q3FY25, it achieved a capitalisation of ₹3,420 crore, up 92 per cent Y-o-Y, and incurred a capex of ₹7,650 crore, up 122 per cent Y-o-Y. Work-in-hand projects increased to ₹1,43,700 crore, including regulated and TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) projects while gross fixed assets stood at ₹2,88,800 crore with ₹29,600 crore in capital work in progress. The company has a capex target of ₹3 trillion until FY32.

It emerged as an L1 bidder in seven inter-state transmission bidding TBCB projects in Q3FY25 with a levelised tariff of ₹2,080 crore. It commissioned 1,399 cable kilometre (ckm) transmission lines and 9,185 MVA transformation capacity in Q3FY25. It won projects worth ₹19,830 crore in Q3FY25, and ₹63,910 crore in 9MFY25 and ₹52,000 crore is under bidding. The regulated equity is at ₹82,000-83,000 crore in RTM projects. PWGR has raised its capex guidance to ₹23,000 crore (from ₹18,000 crore) in FY25 and ₹30,000 crore in FY26. PWGR continued to report weak earnings in Q3FY25, despite better telecom and consultancy revenues of ₹270 crore (up 48 per cent Y-o-Y) and ₹240 crore (up 38 per cent Y-o-Y), respectively. The core transmission revenue of ₹10,760 crore was down 5 per cent Y-o-Y, owing to weak capitalisation in the past 12 months. Higher other expenses of ₹1,090 crore (up 51 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q3FY25 are on account of currency fluctuations. Joint ventures (JVs) continued to be in losses, although the same reduced to ₹5.1 crore (share of PWGR), in comparison with ₹38 crore Y-o-Y.

Interest from subsidiaries/JVs improved to ₹560 crore (+51 per cent Y-o-Y, +13per cent Q-o-Q) in Q3FY25, and the 9MFY24 number is ₹1,500 crore (+41 per cent Y-o-Y). This compares to the FY24 number of ₹1,460 crore (+31 per cent Y-o-Y). The 9MFY25 capex is ₹17,650 crore (up 130 per cent Y-o-Y). Capitalisation saw improvement but is modest at ₹3,400 crore (up 92 per cent Y-o-Y, 103 per cent Q-o-Q), taking the 9MFY25 capitalisation to ₹7,420 crore (up 28 per cent Y-o-Y). This lags FY25 guidance of ₹18,000 crore, but management is confident of a pick-up in Q4FY25. Project wins remain very strong with seven TBCB projects in 3QFY25. Gross block for the company stood at ₹2.9 trillion (up 5 per cent Y-o-Y). Standalone capital working in progress stood at ₹12,100 crore, with another ₹17,500 crore under TBCB projects. Trade receivables for Power Grid were down to ₹4,400 crore as of December 2024 (₹6,200 crore as of December 2023). ₹2,300 crore is due for over 45 days. Receivable days improved to 22.6 days.