Delhivery share price falls over 5% after Q3 miss; time to buy or sell?

Delhivery share price: Delhivery share price dropped over 5 per cent in trade in stock markets on Monday, February 10, 2025. Delhivery share fell 5.37 per cent to a low of Rs 299.75 per share on the BSE and Rs 299.35 per share on the NSE.

Delhivery share price was down today after analysts cut their earnings estimate on the stock, following a weak set of results for the December quarter (Q3) of the current financial year (FY25) in a seasonally strong quarter due to festive pick-up in demand.

Delhivery Q3 results

Delhivery, on Friday, reported a net profit of Rs 25 crore, clocking a growth of 113 per cent year-on-year. The logistics' company's revenue, meanwhile, rose 8.4 per cent over the previous year to Rs 2,378.3 crore.

Its Ebitda, however, slipped 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 102.4 crore with the margin shrinking to 4.3 per cent from 5 per cent Y-o-Y.

Delhivery share price outlook: How brokerages see Q3 results

PL Capital | Hold | Share price target: Rs 340

This was the fourth straight quarter wherein Delhivery’s B2C volume growth was in low single digits. However, the part-truck load (PTL) business continues to report steady performance with volume/yield growth of 16.4 per cent/4.7 per cent, respectively.

Further, while Meesho’s insourcing exercise has stabilised, near-term growth headwinds are likely to persist as competition amongst 3PL players has now intensified.

We cut our FY25E Ebitda estimates by 9 per cent amid eruption of cost led challenges in the quarter.

JM Institutional Securities | Buy | Target: Rs 380

Despite Q3 being a seasonally strong quarter for Express Parcel due to festivities, the company failed to deliver strong growth due to consumption slowdown along with rise of quick commerce and insourcing at Meesho.

With EPS volumes rising just 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y (missing out estimate by 5 per cent) along with a sequential dip in PTL tonnage (missing estimate by 4 per cent), Delhivery missed our as well as consensus earnings estimates.

Moreover, due to increased rent on account of Bangalore facility going live and vehicle rental expenses rising due to higher volumes during the first week of festive season, margin expansion was also subdued. We cut revenue estimates by ~3-4 per cent.

ICICI Securities | Buy | Target price: Rs 500

Management highlighted that insourcing of Valmo has eroded the profitability of other players in the express parcel segment. However, Delhivery’s profit share of the industry improved in Q3FY25 compared to Q2FY25. Capital inflow in the sector remains limited, and management expects competitors to raise prices to maintain solvency, which could benefit Delhivery by driving revenue growth.

It expects express parcel margin to stabilise at 17-20 per cent in coming quarters, driven by a shift from spot contracts to locked-in rates in respect to vehicle rental expenses and improved PTL volumes.

Management is targeting 25-30 per cent volume growth in the PTL segment.

Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target price: Rs 425

Improving PTL volumes without sacrificing realisations and benefits of operating an integrated network should aid the margin trajectory in the long term. Strong net cash position (Rs 5,500 crore) and reducing capex intensity (5 per cent in FY26) are likely to help the company ward off industry headwinds better than competition.