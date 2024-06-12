Home / Markets / News / Wealth management firm 360 ONE acquires ET Money for Rs 366 crore

Wealth management firm 360 ONE acquires ET Money for Rs 366 crore

ET Money has 900,000 transacting clients with more than 100,000 revenue-generating users

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals
Mergers and acquisitions (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
BS Reporter
Jun 12 2024 | 10:47 PM IST
360 ONE WAM, a leading wealth management firm, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Times Internet’s wealth advisory platform ET Money for Rs 366 crore. The acquisition will be done partly in cash and partly via share swap deal.

“The acquisition will aid in completing the flywheel across client segments for 360 ONE,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

ET Money has 900,000 transacting clients with more than 100,000 revenue-generating users. It tracks an overall AUM of Rs 70,000 crore.

The platform has gross monthly sales of over Rs 1,200 crore, with SIPs amounting to Rs 450 crore monthly and MF net flows of nearly Rs 750 crore per month.

Topics :mutual fund industryIndian markets

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

