Home / Markets / News / Welspun Corporation up 6%, hits record high on repeat export order; details

Welspun Corporation up 6%, hits record high on repeat export order; details

Welspun Corp share rose after securing a repeat export order for supply of 50 kms of LSAW Pipes & Bends, with Anti Corrosion & CWC coating for a project in Middle East.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Welspun Corp share price: Welspun Corporation shares were in demand on Thursday, June 6, 2025, with the stock rising up to 6.31 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of ₹969.05 per share. 
 
At 11:40 AM, Welspun Corporation share price was off record highs, and was trading 4.88 per cent higher at ₹955.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 81,366.88 levels  Follow Stock Market Updates Today LIVE 

Why did Welspun Corporation share price surge in trade?

 
Welspun Corporation share price rose after the company announced that it has secured a repeat export order for supply of 50 kms of LSAW Pipes and Bends, with Anti Corrosion and CWC coating for a project in the Middle East.
 
In an exchange filing, Welspun Corporation, said, “We are pleased to announce the award of a repeat export order for supply of 50 kms of LSAW Pipes and Bends, with Anti Corrosion and CWC coating. This is for a critical offshore project in the Middle East.”
 
“This award underlines our commitment to advanced technology, highest quality standards and impeccable track record of servicing sour service requirements, making us a preferred and trusted partner for such critical projects globally,” Welpsun Corporation highlighted.
 
Notably, the company has secured additional orders worth about ₹450 crore for its India pipes facility since its last announcement dated May 7, 2025.
 
“These orders will be executed in FY26 & FY27,” Welspun Corporation added.   ALSO READ | REC shares rise after board approves fundraising up to ₹1.55 lakh via bonds

About Welspun Corporation

 
Welspun Corp Limited (WCL) is a multinational firm with a diversified business presence across line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, warehousing, steel, advanced textiles, and flooring solutions. 
 
The company holds a dominant position in the global line pipe industry, catering primarily to the oil and gas sector. 
 
With manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and Saudi Arabia, WCL has built a strong international footprint, supplying to key markets in Asia, North America, and the Middle East. Its operations are backed by a focus on technological innovation, sustainability, and high operational efficiency.  ALSO READ | What's driving IDBI Bank shares higher? Stock zooms 36% in 4 weeks 
In addition to its global manufacturing capabilities, the company is known for its comprehensive, end-to-end pipe solutions — from welded and ductile iron pipes to value-added services. 
 
The company’s customer-centric approach allows it to deliver tailored solutions that align with evolving industry demands. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 400 pts; Smallcaps, Nifty Realty, Pharma rise 1%; Eternal up 5%

Premium

Outlook dims: 72% of Nifty50 firms brace for EPS downgrades in FY26

GRSE, BDL among 9 defence stocks up over 70% in 2 mths; time to book gains?

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 54%, GMP 7%

Garden Reach jumps 5% to record high on new deals; up 117% so far this year

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock marketsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYWelspun Corpshare marketIndian equities

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story