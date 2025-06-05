Welspun Corporation up 6%, hits record high on repeat export order; details

Welspun Corp share price: Welspun Corporation shares were in demand on Thursday, June 6, 2025, with the stock rising up to 6.31 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of ₹969.05 per share.

Why did Welspun Corporation share price surge in trade?

Welspun Corporation share price rose after the company announced that it has secured a repeat export order for supply of 50 kms of LSAW Pipes and Bends, with Anti Corrosion and CWC coating for a project in the Middle East.

In an exchange filing, Welspun Corporation, said, “We are pleased to announce the award of a repeat export order for supply of 50 kms of LSAW Pipes and Bends, with Anti Corrosion and CWC coating. This is for a critical offshore project in the Middle East.” “This award underlines our commitment to advanced technology, highest quality standards and impeccable track record of servicing sour service requirements, making us a preferred and trusted partner for such critical projects globally,” Welpsun Corporation highlighted. Notably, the company has secured additional orders worth about ₹450 crore for its India pipes facility since its last announcement dated May 7, 2025.

These orders will be executed in FY26 & FY27," Welspun Corporation added. About Welspun Corporation Welspun Corp Limited (WCL) is a multinational firm with a diversified business presence across line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, warehousing, steel, advanced textiles, and flooring solutions. The company holds a dominant position in the global line pipe industry, catering primarily to the oil and gas sector. With manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and Saudi Arabia, WCL has built a strong international footprint, supplying to key markets in Asia, North America, and the Middle East. Its operations are backed by a focus on technological innovation, sustainability, and high operational efficiency.