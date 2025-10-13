Welspun Enterprises shares rise 3% on fund-raise plans, two contract wins

Shares of Welspun Enterprises Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Monday following fund-raising plans and its emergence as the lowest bidder for two contracts worth over ₹10,000 crore.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight day. The counter has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Welspun Enterprises has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,321.40 crore.

Welspun Enterprises discloses L1 status for two projects

Welspun Enterprises’ Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, to consider, among other matters, a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of convertible equity warrants via a preferential issue, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder consent.

As per the Company’s Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information, new projects exceeding the materiality threshold are usually disclosed only after receipt of the Letter of Award (LoA), it noted. However, in a one-time move for transparency, Welspun has voluntarily announced its L1 bidder status for two major projects.