Western Carriers up 4% after securing Rs 8-cr order from Tata International

Western Carriers shares advanced 3.7 per cent in Thursday's trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 114.8 per share on BSE. The buying in the stock came after the company bagged a work order from Tata International.

Around 10:56 AM, Western Carriers shares were up 2.08 per cent at Rs 112.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 78,453.83. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,151.07 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 177 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 110 per share.

"We are pleased to inform you that our Company has received Work Order from Tata International Limited," the filing read.

The order is for container rake movement and is worth around Rs 8 crore. Container rake movement refers to the transportation of containerised cargo using railways, where a "rake" is a group of freight wagons or coaches coupled together. This method is commonly used for efficiently moving large volumes of goods between ports, inland container depots (ICDs), and industrial hubs.

Shares of Western Carriers (India) made a sluggish debut on the bourses on September 24, 2024, listing at Rs 170 against the initial public offer (IPO) issue price of Rs 172 on the BSE. This reflects a discount of around 1.16 per cent from the issue price.

Western Carriers (India) Ltd. is a logistics and supply chain solutions provider in India, specializing in multimodal transportation, warehousing, and end-to-end logistics services. Established in 1976, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering customized and reliable logistics solutions to a diverse range of industries, including steel, cement, chemicals, FMCG, and consumer durables.