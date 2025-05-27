What sparked 13% rally in Bayer CropScience shares today? Find out here

Bayer CropScience share price: Chemical manufacturing company Bayer CropScience shares were in demand on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 12.90 per cent to an intraday high of ₹5,792.

Why did Bayer CropScience share price rise in trade today?

Bayer CropScience shares gained following the release of strong financial results for the March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25).

In Q4FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹1,046.4 crore, up from ₹792.3 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24).

Profit Before Tax rose to ₹167.9 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹105.4 crore a year ago.

Simon Wiebusch, vice chairman, managing director and CEO, Bayer CropScience said, "In Q4, our Revenue from Operations grew by 32 per cent over the previous year, driven by strong performance in spring corn and by both strong performance and double-digit liquidation growth in the crop protection portfolio. The promotional investments made in the previous quarter generated significant returns. Quarter-on-quarter deviations reflect the realities of our agriculture. Our focus on liquidation-led channel management aligns with market realities and demonstrates our commitment to delivering continuous value."

For the full fiscal year FY 2024-25 (FY25), revenue from operations increased to ₹5,473.4 crore from ₹5,106.2 crore a year agor. However, Profit Before Tax declined to ₹707.4 crore, down from ₹941.4 crore in the previous fiscal.

"Our Revenue from Operations grew by 7 percent for the full year, demonstrating our resilience amid challenges like unpredictable monsoons and competitive pressures. Despite strict cost management, higher input costs, provisions for doubtful receivables, and continued investments to expand Bayer’s reach among farmers, influenced our bottom line. Strategic investments drove operating costs. Moving forward, we will maintain focus on these initiatives and adapt our strategies to meet evolving market and stakeholder needs, said Vinit Jindal, executive director and chief financial officer, Bayer CropScience.

Bayer CropScience dividend

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend payment of ₹35 per equity share of ₹10 each for FY25, subject to shareholders' approval.

About Bayer CropScience

Bayer is a global life sciences company with core competencies in healthcare and nutrition, dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enhance quality of life and promote environmental sustainability.

Its agricultural division, Bayer CropScience, focuses on crop protection, seeds, and digital farming technologies to support farmers in increasing productivity and managing pests and diseases effectively.

The division offers a broad portfolio of products including herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, and high-performance seeds, while also advancing sustainable farming practices through ongoing investment in research and development.

In fiscal 2024, Bayer employed around 93,000 people, generated €46.6 billion in sales, and invested €6.2 billion in R&D globally.