Astonea Labs IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Astonea Labs IPO: The As the public offering opens for subscription, Here are the key details of the Astonea Labs IPO as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus: The initial public offering (IPO) of Astonea Labs opens for public subscription today, May 27, 2025. Valued at around ₹37.67 crore, the SME offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.79 million equity shares.

Astonea Labs IPO price band, lot size

Astonea Labs IPO will be available at a price band of ₹128-135 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot of 1,000 shares, with an investment amount of ₹1,35,000 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A high net-worth individual (HNI) would require a minimum of ₹2,70,000 to bid for a minimum of two lots of 2,000 equity shares.

Astonea Labs IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Astonea Labs IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering of Astonea Labs will remain available for subscription until Thursday, May 29, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Astonea Labs IPO shares is likely to be finalized on Friday, May 30, 2025. The successful allottees can expect the company's shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Monday, June 2, 2025.

Shares of Astonea Labs are slated to list on the BSE SME on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Astonea Labs registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar for the public offering of Astonea Labs, while Oneview Corporate Advisors serves as the sole book-running lead manager.

Astonea Labs IPO objective

Astonea Labs intends to utilise the net proceeds from the public offering for funding expenses proposed to be incurred towards product registration in Bolivia, South America; for the purchase and installation of plant and machinery for ointment production for export purposes in accordance with international standards and protocols, on the 2nd floor of the Existing Premises (factory at Haripur, Tehsil - Raipur Rani, District Panchkula, Haryana, referred to as the 'Existing Premises'). The company will further use the proceeds for advertising, marketing and brand building, investment in procuring hardware and software, funding working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

About Astonea Labs

Astonea Labs specialises in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. These include antibiotic drugs, anti-cold medications, antihistamines, and drugs for diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, gynecological concerns, analgesics, fungal infections, and multivitamins. The company also offers products for skin, tooth, and hair care, available in various forms such as gels, ointments, creams, lotions, oils, and serums. Additionally, Astonea Labs is involved in the trading of certain packaging materials and raw materials used in pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.