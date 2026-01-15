When midcaps blinked: A year of sharp reversals and what lies ahead

Fast-rising midcap stocks ran into a wall in 2025, trailing their largecap peers after two strong years. The BSE Midcap index gained just 1.1 per cent last year, a steep pullback from its 26.1 per cent rally in 2024. This marked the index’s weakest annual performance since 2019, when it fell 3 per cent.

In contrast, the BSE Sensex rose 9.1 per cent in 2025, improving on an 8.2 per cent rise the year before. As a result, midcaps lagged the benchmark by nearly 800 basis points, after comfortably outperforming it in 2023 and 2024. Nearly 61 per cent of midcap stocks — 84 of the 140 — ended the year in the red. Seventeen stocks declined 30 per cent or more, translating into weak returns for retail investors, who remain heavily exposed to mid and smallcap shares.