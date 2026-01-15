Market regulator Sebi may soon revise MF categorisation framework

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) could soon tweak the framework on mutual fund (MF) categorisation, marking the first comprehensive review of norms for the ₹80-trillion MF industry since their introduction in 2017.

“We are trying to imbibe suggestions from the mutual fund industry and soon you will hear from us on what we have done on categorisation. Since we have recently introduced a major reform, we don’t want to overload the industry at this stage,” said Manoj Kumar, executive director at Sebi, speaking at the annual convention of the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI).

He added that the framework is ready and will be rolled out shortly.

The market regulator’s renewed focus on categorisation follows its recent intervention in the new fund offer (NFO) of a micro-cap fund, amid concerns over portfolio overlap. Market participants believe the forthcoming framework could help address such overlap-related issues.

In July 2025, Sebi had floated a consultation paper proposing an overhaul of the rules governing how mutual fund houses design and offer schemes. The move was aimed at curbing the proliferation of near-identical schemes across categories.