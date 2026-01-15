Market regulator Sebi may soon revise MF categorisation framework

To discourage redundant launches, Sebi has proposed a 50 per cent cap on portfolio overlap between sectoral or thematic equity schemes and other equity schemes, excluding large-cap funds.
Separately, the regulator has also proposed allowing fund houses to launch retirement fund-of-funds (FoFs) with a target maturity strategy, a move aimed at attracting long-term, pension-style capital. In addition, asset managers overseeing schemes with assets exceeding ₹50,000 crore may be permitted to launch additional schemes within the same category to address liquidity constraints, particularly in the small-cap and mid-cap segments.