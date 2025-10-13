Why CE Info Systems or MapmyIndia shares zoom 11% in trade today?

That apart, the stock also gained on hopes of a potential integration with locally built chat and calling app "Arattai", developed by Sridhar Vembu's Zoho.

In response to a user on "X", who proposed that MapMyIndia's app Mappls should be integrated with the Arattai app, MapMyIndia Director Rohan Verma responded that they will be happy to make this happen.

CE Info Systems is a deep-tech digital map data, geospatial software, and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions, and APIs company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). The company provides its digital maps, software products, platforms, application programming interfaces (APIs), IoT, and solutions to newage tech companies, businesses across industry verticals, automotive OEMs, government organisations, developers, and consumers, under the Mappls MapmyIndia brand. "And it will be extra special to have Arattai embed it. For users, this would mean super easy and exact sharing of the location’s front doorstep and address details versus other apps/maps where the location pin ends up being on the back road / other side of the road, etc, and not having the address detail, etc," Verma wrote on "X."

In an X post, Vaishnav wrote "Swadeshi ‘Mappls’ by MapmyIndia ...Good features…must try!" with a video showing the mapping system by the company.