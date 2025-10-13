Home / Markets / News / Why CE Info Systems or MapmyIndia shares zoom 11% in trade today?

Why CE Info Systems or MapmyIndia shares zoom 11% in trade today?

The buying on the counter came after a few developments around the company. Firstly, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw appreciated the company's navigation system

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) shares zoomed 10.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-high low at ₹1,885.7 per share. At 11:42 AM, C.E. Info Systems' share price was up 5.98 per cent on BSE at ₹1,805 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.42 per cent at 82,155.45.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,877.26 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2,200 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,514.7. 

What led to a surge in C.E. Info Systems' shares?

The buying on the counter came after a few developments around the company.  Firstly, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw appreciated the company’s navigation system in an X post.
 
In an X post, Vaishnav wrote "Swadeshi ‘Mappls’ by MapmyIndia ...Good features…must try!" with a video showing the mapping system by the company.  
That apart, the stock also gained on hopes of a potential integration with locally built chat and calling app "Arattai", developed by Sridhar Vembu's Zoho. 
 
In response to a user on "X", who proposed that MapMyIndia's app Mappls should be integrated with the Arattai app, MapMyIndia Director Rohan Verma responded that they will be happy to make this happen.
 
"And it will be extra special to have Arattai embed it. For users, this would mean super easy and exact sharing of the location’s front doorstep and address details versus other apps/maps where the location pin ends up being on the back road / other side of the road, etc, and not having the address detail, etc," Verma wrote on "X." 
CE Info Systems is a deep-tech digital map data, geospatial software, and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions, and APIs company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). The company provides its digital maps, software products, platforms, application programming interfaces (APIs), IoT, and solutions to newage tech companies, businesses across industry verticals, automotive OEMs, government organisations, developers, and consumers, under the Mappls MapmyIndia brand.
 
 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

