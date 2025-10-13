Home / Markets / News / Waaree Renewable Technologies share zooms 13% on record Q2 profit, revenue

At 11:00 AM, Waaree Renewable Technologies share price was trading 8.58 per cent higher at ₹1,231.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent lower at 82,156.20 levels.

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy
Waaree Renewable's unexecuted order book stands at 3.48 GWp, expected to be completed over 12-15 months, while its bidding pipeline remains strong at over 27 GWp.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Oct 13 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies share price today: Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL) share price was in demand on Monday, October 13, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 13.49 per cent to hit an intraday high of₹ 1,287.70 per share.
 
At 11:00 AM, Waaree Renewable Technologies share price was trading 8.58 per cent higher at ₹1,231.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent lower at 82,156.20 levels.
 

What drove Waaree Renewable share price higher today?

 
Waaree Renewable share price rose after the company posted a strong set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).
 
The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 47.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹774.78 crore from ₹524.47 crore in Q2FY25, while Ebitda more than doubled to ₹157.94 crore, up 120.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 117.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹116.34 crore, from ₹53.52 crore in Q2FY25.
 
For H1FY26, Waaree Renewable posted revenue of ₹1,377.97 crore, up 81.1 per cent Y-o-Y, with Ebitda at ₹275.48 crore (up 144.6 per cent) and PAT at ₹202.73 crore, reflecting a 148.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase. 
 
The company’s unexecuted order book stands at 3.48 GWp, expected to be completed over 12-15 months, while its bidding pipeline remains strong at over 27 GWp.
 
The board has approved a capex budget to set up 28 MWp of IPP solar power plants (14 MWp each) at two locations in Maharashtra and an additional 37.5 MWp IPP plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan, supporting its expansion plans.
 
Manmohan Sharma, chief financial officer (CFO), Waaree Renewable Technologies said, “We are pleased to report highest ever quarterly revenue of ₹774.78 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹524.47 crore in Q2FY25, delivering a robust growth of 47.73 per cent. The substantial growth in the numbers is a result of our execution capabilities and increasing sector performance. India’s renewable energy momentum continues to build, with total installed capacity reaching 256.1 GW as of September 2025 marking a significant milestone in its clean energy transition reaching halfway to the 500 GW target of 2030 and further aligning with India’s long-term net-zero vision.”
 
“Solar energy accounts for 127.33 GW of the total renewable installed capacity, underscoring its pivotal role in the country’s clean energy transition, driven by robust policy support, and ambitious national targets. India’s solar EPC sector is also rapidly evolving and our integrated capabilities place us at the forefront of this transformation. With a robust solar EPC unexecuted orderbook of 3.48 GWp, we are strategically positioned to execute large-scale, integrated energy projects and lead India’s energy transition by serving value across the lifecycle from design and delivery to commissioning and O&M. Further the company is also building substation and transmission line for specific solar power project,” Sharma added.
 

About Waaree Renewable

 
Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of the Waaree Group, leads the company’s Solar EPC business. As a solar developer, WRTL finances, constructs, owns, and operates solar projects across various geographies, focusing on long-term investments for commercial and industrial clients. 
 
Headquartered in Mumbai, the subsidiary was established to capitalise on the growing renewable energy market.
 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

