Why did Amber Enterprises share price rise over 3% today? Find out here

Amber Enterprises share price today: Amber Enterprises shares were in demand on Monday, January 5, 2026, with the scrip rising up to 3.39 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹6,700.10 per share.

Around 11:05 AM, Amber Enterprises share was trading 3.03 per cent higher at ₹6,676.25 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 85,757.91 levels.

Why drove Amber Enterprises shares higher?

Amber Enterprises’ share price rose today after the company informed stock exchanges on January 2, 2026, that its step-down subsidiaries, Ascent-K Circuit Private Limited and Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd, have received formal approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

In an exchange filling, Amber Enterprises said, "We wish to inform the Exchanges that, today on 02nd January 2026, in the esteemed presence of Hon'ble Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Jitin Prasada, Hon'ble minister of state for Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and Commerce and Industry, S Krishnan, Secretary for the MeitY, Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY, Ascent-K Circuit Private Limited and Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd, step-down subsidiaries of the Company, have received formal approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS)."

The approval is seen as a key positive trigger, as it is expected to accelerate the localisation of critical electronic components, Amber Enterprises said. This would strengthen India's electronics manufacturing services (EMS) value chain and support the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Amber Enterprises said the development reinforces its long-term strategy to boost domestic EMS manufacturing sector. Amber Enterprises is a leading B2B solutions provider and market leader in India's room air conditioner (RAC) manufacturing space, serving marquee brands such as LG, Voltas and Daikin.