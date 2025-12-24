Why did Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rise 3% in trade today?

Blue Cloud Softech share price today: Blue Cloud Softech shares rose as much as 2.94 per cent to an intraday high of ₹25.20 per share, on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Around 12:00 noon, Blue Cloud Softech shares were trading 1.67 per cent higher at ₹24.89 per share, In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 85,497.65 levels.

Why did Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rise today?

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions’ share price rose today after the company announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ConnectM Technology Solutions to jointly develop a semiconductor-based EdgeAI System-on-Chip (SoC) for next-generation automotive cybersecurity applications.

ALSO READ | Sundaram Finance vs Poonawalla Fincorp: Here's what market experts say Under the MoU, Blue Cloud Softech will lead the architecture, design and development of the advanced EdgeAI SoC platform, which will integrate real-time threat detection, intrusion prevention and continuous security management features. The solution is being developed specifically for use in Telematics Control Units (TCUs), Vehicle Control Units (VCUs) and other critical electronic modules in electric, connected and software-defined vehicles. The partnership marks Blue Cloud Softech’s entry into automotive semiconductor development, combining its expertise in cybersecurity software, artificial intelligence (AI) and secure systems with ConnectM’s capabilities in automotive-grade hardware, diagnostics and OEM integration. While the EdgeAI SoC will be exclusively customised for ConnectM’s onboard automotive hardware platforms, Blue Cloud Softech will retain ownership of the core intellectual property related to the semiconductor design and cybersecurity technologies.

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, group chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said, “This semiconductor development partnership marks a significant milestone for Blue Cloud Softech Solutions as we expand our capabilities into EdgeAI System-on-Chip platforms for automotive cybersecurity. By collaborating with ConnectM, we are combining advanced cybersecurity intelligence with automotive-grade hardware to build secure, future-ready solutions that meet the demands of next-generation mobility.” ALSO READ | Ajanta Pharma hits over 5-month high after partnering with Biocon As per the MoU, the two companies will share net revenues equally under a 50:50 revenue-sharing model, after costs and taxes. Subject to definitive agreements, the collaboration is expected to generate a projected business volume of about $50 million over five years, from 2026 to 2030.