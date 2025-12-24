Home / Markets / News / Why did Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rise 3% in trade today?

Why did Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rise 3% in trade today?

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' share price rose today after the company announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ConnectM Technology Solutions.

stock markets, trading
Under the MoU, Blue Cloud Softech will lead the architecture, design and development of the advanced EdgeAI SoC platform, which will integrate real-time threat detection, intrusion prevention and continuous security management features.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Blue Cloud Softech share price today: Blue Cloud Softech shares rose as much as 2.94 per cent to an intraday high of ₹25.20 per share, on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.
 
Around 12:00 noon, Blue Cloud Softech shares were trading 1.67 per cent higher at ₹24.89 per share, In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 85,497.65 levels.

Why did Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rise today?

 
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions’ share price rose today after the company announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ConnectM Technology Solutions to jointly develop a semiconductor-based EdgeAI System-on-Chip (SoC) for next-generation automotive cybersecurity applications.
 
Under the MoU, Blue Cloud Softech will lead the architecture, design and development of the advanced EdgeAI SoC platform, which will integrate real-time threat detection, intrusion prevention and continuous security management features. The solution is being developed specifically for use in Telematics Control Units (TCUs), Vehicle Control Units (VCUs) and other critical electronic modules in electric, connected and software-defined vehicles.  ALSO READ | Sundaram Finance vs Poonawalla Fincorp: Here's what market experts say 
The partnership marks Blue Cloud Softech’s entry into automotive semiconductor development, combining its expertise in cybersecurity software, artificial intelligence (AI) and secure systems with ConnectM’s capabilities in automotive-grade hardware, diagnostics and OEM integration. While the EdgeAI SoC will be exclusively customised for ConnectM’s onboard automotive hardware platforms, Blue Cloud Softech will retain ownership of the core intellectual property related to the semiconductor design and cybersecurity technologies.
 
Tejesh Kumar Kodali, group chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said, “This semiconductor development partnership marks a significant milestone for Blue Cloud Softech Solutions as we expand our capabilities into EdgeAI System-on-Chip platforms for automotive cybersecurity. By collaborating with ConnectM, we are combining advanced cybersecurity intelligence with automotive-grade hardware to build secure, future-ready solutions that meet the demands of next-generation mobility.”
 
As per the MoU, the two companies will share net revenues equally under a 50:50 revenue-sharing model, after costs and taxes. Subject to definitive agreements, the collaboration is expected to generate a projected business volume of about $50 million over five years, from 2026 to 2030.  ALSO READ | Ajanta Pharma hits over 5-month high after partnering with Biocon 
The jointly developed semiconductor solutions will be engineered to meet global automotive safety and cybersecurity standards, including ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE WP.29 R155 and R156, and ISO 26262, making the platforms production-ready and suitable for deployment across global automotive markets.
 
Set up in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is a provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions with a strong focus on innovation and operational excellence. With an expanding presence across India, the UK, the US, the UAE, Israel, France, Singapore and Tanzania, the company caters to a diverse global client base spanning defence, cybersecurity and digital transformation.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian markets rise as S&P 500 hits record on strong US economic growth

Sundaram Finance vs Poonawalla Fincorp: Here's what market experts say

Thirumalai Chemicals rises to 1-month high post preferential allotment

Why did Systematix initiate coverage on JTEKT India? 33% upside seen

Emkay raises Bank of Baroda target to ₹350 on strong FY26 growth outlook

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesShare pricestock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story