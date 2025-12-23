Why did Emcure Pharma share price rise 2% in overall muted market?

Emcure Pharma share price: Emcure Pharma shares rose in an overall subdued market on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, with the stock rising up to 2.17 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,408.75 per share. At 9:25 AM, Emcure Pharma share price continued to trade 1 per cent higher at ₹1,392, even as BSE Sensex trade flat with a negative bias at 85,509.78 levels. Why did Emcure Pharma rise today? Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares rose after the company announced the commercial launch of Poviztra (semaglutide injection) across India. With this launch, Emcure becomes the first Indian company to exclusively distribute and commercialise a second brand of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide injection for weight management.

Poviztra is available in a convenient once-weekly pen device in five strengths, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 1.7 mg, and a maintenance dose of 2.4 mg, with a starting price of ₹8,790 per month (four weekly doses). The pen device ensures precise dosing and ease of use. The semaglutide formulation is backed by extensive clinical evidence from the STEP and SELECT trials, demonstrating strong real-world efficacy and safety. Globally, it has nearly a decade of market presence, covering 38 million patient-years of exposure. Poviztra is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m²) or overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m² with at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, or dyslipidemia). It also helps reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with established cardiovascular disease and obesity or being overweight. Clinical trials have shown weight loss of over 20 per cent in many patients.

With obesity linked to more than 230 health complications, including cardiovascular disease, fatty liver, osteoarthritis, PCOS, kidney disease, and Alzheimer's, Emcure's launch underscores its commitment to enhancing patient access, improving health outcomes, and supporting innovative treatments in India. "India is facing a significant obesity crisis, having nearly 254 million people living with generalised obesity and an additional 351 million living with abdominal obesity. 5 The introduction of Poviztra® marks an important step in expanding equitable access to scientifically validated weight-management solutions. Through our strong distribution capabilities and pan-India reach, we aim to ensure that more patients can benefit from advanced therapies like semaglutide," said Satish Meht, CEO and managing director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.