Stocks to Watch today: HCLTech, Ambuja Cements, IRCTC, Paytm, Belrise Ind

Stocks to watch today, Tuesday, December 23, 2025: The GIFT Nifty was indicating a positive open for the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The futures contract was quoting 0.23 per cent or 60 points higher, at 26,258 as of 8:15 AM. Gains in Asian share indices may also lend support to the Nifty 50 index.

Markets in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and other Asia-Pacific countries rose on Tuesday morning, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Optimism around artificial intelligence (AI)-driven trade drove the US stocks higher.

The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 0.26 per cent and 0.23 per cent higher, respectively, as of 7:55 a.m. The Hang Seng and CSI 300 were trading 0.42 per cent and 0.34 per cent higher, respectively.

On the data front, traders await Japan's inflation reading, German import prices, US preliminary GDP estimates, the Industrial Production Index, and consumer spending data, scheduled for release later on Tuesday. In this backdrop, here is a list of stocks to watch today: HCLTech: HCLSoftware's software business arm HCLTech will acquire Jaspersoft, a business unit of Cloud Software Group and provider of a leading embedded analytics and pixel-perfect reporting platform. Belrise Industries: According to reports, promoter group, Sumedh Tools Private Limited, may sell around 6.56 per cent of its stake, worth ₹896.7 crore, via block deals today.

IRCTC: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism will not be traded in the futures and options segment from February 2026. Existing contracts with expiry in December, January, and February will continue to trade until their respective expiry date. Lloyds Enterprises: The Board of Directors approved merging the realty arms, Indrajit Properties Pvt. Ltd. and Lloyds Realty Developers Ltd., by April 1, 2026. Post the merger, Lloyds Enterprise will demerge the new entity as Lloyds Realty Ltd, which will consolidate its realty business. The new arm has a revenue potential of ₹7,000 crore. Ambuja Cement: The Board of Directors has approved the merger with ACC and Orient Cement.

UPL: Avanta Holdings BV, UPL's step-down subsidiary, will acquire a 100 per cent stake in Hybrid Seeds Vietnam Company. At present, Avanta Holdings holds a 78 per cent stake in the company. Antony Waste Handling Cell: Antony Lara Enviro Solutions won an order to develop a 600 to 800-tonne-per-day mixed solid waste processing plant in Maharashtra. One97 Communication: Paytm Cloud Technologies, Paytm’s wholly owned subsidiary, will set up two subsidiary companies in Indonesia and Luxembourg, respectively. The Board of Directors of Paytm Arab Payments LLC has approved the issuance of 76,862 equity shares, or a 49 per cent stake, to Abbar Global Opportunities Holdings. Post the issuance, Paytm Arab Payments LCC will cease to be One97 Communications’ wholly owned subsidiary, as it will have a 51 per cent stake in the company.