Rico Auto, Kirloskar Oil, Stylam Ind: Top technical stock picks by analyst

Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Aakash Shah of Choice Equity Broking

RICOAUTO

Buy RICOAUTO in Cash at ₹128, Stop-loss: ₹120, Target: ₹140

RICOAUTO is showing strong relative strength after a prolonged base formation, indicating a trend reversal followed by continuation. The stock has recently taken out its previous swing high, confirming a range breakout with follow-through buying rather than just a pullback move.

From the chart, price has reclaimed and held above the 20 and 50 EMAs, which have turned sharply upward, reflecting improving momentum and short-term trend acceleration. The expanding distance between price and long-term averages highlights increasing trend strength.

Volume activity shows spikes on up-moves and contraction during pullbacks, a classic sign of accumulation. Recent candles reflect strong bullish closes near the highs, indicating buyer dominance and limited selling pressure. Structurally, the stock is now trading in a higher value zone, with previous resistance around ₹120 acting as a demand area. As long as price holds above this base, the trend remains constructive, and the setup favours continuation toward higher levels ₹140 target zone in the near term. KIRLOSENG Buy KIRLOSENG in Cash at ₹1,312, Stop-loss: ₹1,240, Target: ₹1,415 KIRLOSENG is exhibiting a strong bullish structure on the daily chart, marked by a clear higher high–higher low formation. Price is currently trading near ₹1,312, close to its recent swing high, indicating strength and continuation after a breakout.

The stock has broken out above the ₹1,250–1,280 resistance zone with volume expansion, confirming a valid breakout from consolidation. It is trading well above its key EMAs, which are bullishly stacked and sloping upward, signalling a strong trending environment. The 20 EMA is acting as immediate dynamic support. Momentum indicators remain favourable, with no visible negative divergence, suggesting trend strength rather than exhaustion. As long as the price sustains above the short-term support zone, the bullish bias remains intact. On the downside, ₹1,240 acts as a crucial positional stop-loss. A sustained move above current levels could trigger further upside toward the ₹1,415 target zone in the near term.

STYLAMIND Buy STYLAMIND in Cash at ₹2,255, Stop-loss: ₹2,160, Target: ₹2,425 STYLAMIND is in a strong uptrend and is currently trading around ₹2,255, consolidating near the upper end of its rising price channel after a sharp upside move. The overall price structure remains bullish, with the stock consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, indicating strong demand and continuation of the prevailing trend. The stock has successfully reclaimed and sustained above the ₹2,200–2,230 resistance zone, confirming a breakout from its earlier consolidation phase. This breakout is supported by improving volumes, suggesting active participation and accumulation at higher levels. From a trend perspective, STYLAMIND is trading well above its key EMAs, all of which are positively aligned and sloping upward, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing uptrend. The 20-day EMA is acting as an immediate dynamic support, with dips being bought into. Momentum remains healthy, with price holding firmly near recent highs and no signs of distribution. As long as the stock sustains above the short-term supports, the trend is likely to continue. On the downside, 2,160 acts as a crucial positional stop-loss. A sustained move above current levels could open the door for an upside move toward the ₹2,425 zone in the near term.