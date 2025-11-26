Why did Jayant Infratech share price hit 5% upper circuit today? Find here

Jayant Infratech share price today: Jayant Infratech shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, with the stock locking in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹77.43 per share.

At 11:50 AM, Jayant Infratech shares continued to remain locked the the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹77.43 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.88 per cent higher at 85,332.02 levels.

Why did Jayant Infratech share price rally today?

Jayant Infratech shares surged in trade today after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth about ₹162 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

In an exchange filing, Jayant Infratech said, "We wish to inform you that Jayant Infratech Limited has received a Letter of Acceptance from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited for an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contract." The scope of work involves the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for upgrading the existing 1x25 KV electric traction system to a 2x25 KV system across projects being executed by Konkan Railway. The total value of the contract is ₹161,68,31,043.98 inclusive of all duties and taxes, the company said. This contract, according to Jayant Infratech, is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue and operational growth of the company.