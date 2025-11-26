Home / Markets / News / Why did Jayant Infratech share price hit 5% upper circuit today? Find here

Jayant Infratech shares surged in trade today after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth about ₹162 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

Jayant Infratech, founded in 2003 and headquartered in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, is an engineering firm specialising in railway electrification and allied infrastructure projects.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Jayant Infratech share price today: Jayant Infratech shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, with the stock locking in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹77.43 per share.
 
At 11:50 AM, Jayant Infratech shares continued to remain locked the the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹77.43 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.88 per cent higher at 85,332.02 levels.

Why did Jayant Infratech share price rally today?

 
In an exchange filing, Jayant Infratech said, “We wish to inform you that Jayant Infratech Limited has received a Letter of Acceptance from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited for an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contract.”
 
The scope of work involves the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for upgrading the existing 1x25 KV electric traction system to a 2x25 KV system across projects being executed by Konkan Railway.
 
The total value of the contract is ₹161,68,31,043.98 inclusive of all duties and taxes, the company said.
 
This contract, according to Jayant Infratech, is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue and operational growth of the company.   ALSO READ | Nifty PSU Bank index at new high; up 27% in 3 months; what's driving PSBs?

About Jayant Infratech 

 
Jayant Infratech, founded in 2003 and headquartered in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, is an engineering firm specialising in railway electrification and allied infrastructure projects.
 
The company provides end-to-end services, from design and supply to installation and commissioning, primarily focused on 25KV, 50Hz single-phase traction overhead equipment for new and existing rail lines. 
 
Beyond electrification, Jayant Infratech also undertakes traction substation works, signaling and telecommunication system installation, railway siding projects and track-laying assignments, serving a mix of public and private sector clients across India.
 
Jayant Infratech stock’s 52-week high is ₹164.85 per share, while its 52-week low is ₹60.34 per share.
 

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

