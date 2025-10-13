Why did Mahindra Lifespace share rise 3% in a weak market? Details here

Mahindra Lifespace share price was buzzing in trade on Monday, October 13, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 2.77 per cent to an intraday high of ₹379.95 per share.

At 9:45 AM, Mahindra Lifespace share price was trading 1.88 per cent higher at ₹376.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.51 per cent higher at 82,079.53 levels.

What triggered the up move in Mahindra Lifespace share price?

Mahindra Lifespace Developers’ shares gained following a series of strategic developments.

The company announced the acquisition of 13.46 acres of land in the prime Nande-Mahalunge area of Pune, with an estimated development potential of around ₹3,500 crore.

The site enjoys a strategic location with quick access to Hinjewadi and is surrounded by well-developed social infrastructure, including top educational institutions like Delhi Public School, Mahindra International School, and Symbiosis Centre for Management. The land is also conveniently situated between the Baner-Balewadi and Hinjewadi micro-markets, both key IT and BFSI hubs of Pune. ALSO READ | "Unexciting" consumption growth keeps Nomura bearish on Phoenix Mills Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer, residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said, “Mahalunge-Nande-Maan are among Pune’s most promising micro-markets, having witnessed strong absorption over the past few years. There is a clear and growing demand for high-quality, future-ready homes with modern amenities in this region. This land parcel is strategically located within the well-planned Mahalunge micromarket, offering excellent connectivity through the proposed PMRDA Town Planning Scheme and the upcoming Inner Ring Road, next to Hinjewadi. The acquisition reinforces our commitment to Pune and aligns with our strategy to strengthen our presence across the city’s key growth corridors.”

Besides, in Mumbai, Mahindra Lifespace was selected as the preferred partner for the redevelopment of four residential societies in Malad (West), spread across 1.65 acres, with a development potential of roughly ₹800 crore. The project complements the company’s ongoing redevelopment project, Mahindra Codename64, reinforcing its presence in the micro-market. The Malad project offers excellent connectivity, situated just 2.6 km from the Western Express Highway, under 1 km from Malad West Metro Station, and around 1.5 km from Malad Railway Station. Its proximity to major business hubs such as Mindspace Malad and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), along with established residential infrastructure, reputed schools, healthcare facilities, retail destinations, and enhanced urban conveniences, adds to its appeal.