Why did Vedanta's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc shares drop 3% in trade?

Hindustan Zinc share price lost 3.2 per cent to ₹496.6 per share on its ex-dividend date; check more details here

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc share price lost 3.2 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹496.6 per share on BSE. At 10:30 AM, Hindustan Zinc shares were trading 1.97 per cent lower at ₹502.95 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.31 per cent at 81,543.02. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,12,491.29 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹717.1 per share and 52-week low was at ₹378.65 per share. 

Why did the Hindustan Zinc share price fall in trade?

The company's stock slipped on its ex-dividend or record date. The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per share (500 per cent) on a face value of ₹2 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.
 
"The record date for the purpose of payment of the first interim dividend, as already communicated is Tuesday, June 17, 2025, and the first Interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," the filing read. 
 

What is the ex-dividend date? 

The ex-dividend date is the cut-off date that determines which shareholders are eligible to receive a declared dividend.
 
If investors buy a stock on or after the ex-dividend date, they will not get the dividend. To receive the dividend, one must buy the stock before the ex-dividend date.

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc is a subsidiary of Vedanta, which owns a 63.42 per cent stake in the company while the Government of India retains a 27.92 per cent stake. The company is an integrated zinc producer with a total Reserves and Resources (R&R) base of 453.2 million tonnes and an average zinc-lead grade of 6.5 per cent. Its integrated zinc operations currently hold around 77 per cent market share in India’s primary zinc market, according to the company's official website. 
 
Hindustan Zinc’s operations comprise lead-zinc mines, hydrometallurgical zinc smelters, lead smelter, pyro metallurgical lead-zinc smelter as well as sulphuric acid and captive power plants in northwest India. Total metal production capacity is 1.123 Mt. The company has facilities located in five districts of Rajasthan which include Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, and Ajmer along with one district of Uttarakhand.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

