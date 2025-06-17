Home / Markets / News / Jainik Power makes negative D-Street debut; shares list at 25% discount

Jainik Power makes negative D-Street debut; shares list at 25% discount

Jainik Power & Cables listing today: The company's stock listed at ₹82 on the NSE SME platform, down over 25 per cent from the issue price of ₹110 per share

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
The listing price of Jainik Power was below the grey market estimates
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jainik Power & Cables listing today: Shares of Jainik Power made a muted debut on the D-Street on Tuesday, June 17, 2024. The company's stock listed at ₹82 on the NSE SME platform, down over 25 per cent from the issue price of ₹110 per share. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹86.1, up 5 per cent from the listing price.
 
The listing price of Jainik Power was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, unlisted shares of Jainik Power were trading flat at ₹110, the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.    Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE

Jainik Power and Cables IPO subscription

Jainik Power shares offered in the price band of ₹100-110 with a lot size of 1,200 shares, received bids for 70,76,400 shares against the 46,63,200 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of of 1.5 times by the end of subscription period, showed NSE data. 

Jainik Power and Cables IPO details

Jainik Power and Cables IPO was a fresh issue of 4.66 million equity shares to raise ₹51.3 crore. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
Jainik Power IPO was available for subscription from Tuesday, June 10, 2025 till Thursday, June 12, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Friday, 13 June, 2025.
 
Skyline Financial Services was the registrar of the issue. Fast Track Finsec was the book-running lead manager of the Jainik Power and Cable IPO.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements, fund and set up a plant, and repayment of a portion of loans availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Jainik Power and Cables

Incorporated in May 2011, Jainik Power and Cables has been engaged in the manufacturing of aluminium wire rods since 2023 and has over a decade of experience in the metal industry. Before manufacturing, the company was involved in the trading of aluminium rods. Its manufacturing facility is located in Sonipat, Haryana. The company supplies products across various states, mainly Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 250 pts as HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL weigh; SMIDs in green

Vishal Mega Mart shares see record drop as 20% stake changes hands

Tanla Platforms up 8% after board approves share buyback worth upto ₹175 cr

Godrej Properties share price pops 2% on acquiring land parcel in Pune

Mahanagar Gas top pick among CGDs, Gujarat Gas least preferred: Nomura

Topics :Stock MarketIPO listing timeSME IPOsIPOsstock market listingMarkets

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story