Mastek share price up 3% on bagging contract from NHS England; details here

Mastek shares gained in trade today after the company announced it has secured a contract from NHS England to provide cybersecurity training for NHS Boards and Senior Information Risk Owners (SIROs).

SI Reporter New Delhi
Jun 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST
Mastek share price: IT company Mastek share price rose as much as 2.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,570.15 per share on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
 
Around 10:25 AM, Mastek shares were trading 1.22 per cent higher at ₹2,528.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 81,597.09 levels.
 

Why did Mastek share price rise in trade today?

 
“We are delighted to be partnering with Mastek to deliver training assured by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). With the growing integration of healthcare services, our tailored approach and experience encourages Boards and executives to take accountability for cyber and information risk, alongside clinical and financial risk, to deliver quality patient care,” said Rekha Babber, MD Cyber Academy, Templar Executives.
 
The one-year contract, with an option to extend for another year, is aimed at boosting cyber resilience across the UK healthcare system.  
 
The training will focus on equipping these critical leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively manage cyber risks, ensure compliance with legislation, and foster a culture of cyber resilience within their organisations.
 
“We are happy to expand our support into NHS England in building stronger cybersecurity leadership across the NHS. As healthcare systems continue to become more digital, effective cyber governance at the Board level is essential to safeguarding patient data and ensuring the resilience of critical services,” said Abhishek Singh, President of UKI & Europe at Mastek.
 
The training includes two core components: SIRO Training, which targets SIROs and Deputy SIROs to help them manage cyber risks more effectively; and Board Training, which is designed to improve executive boards’ understanding of cybersecurity governance, leadership responsibilities, and regulatory compliance. 
 
The partnership with NHS England highlights the company’s focus on enabling secure healthcare services in an increasingly digital environment, Mastek said.
 

About Mastek 

 
Mastek is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services that help clients generate measurable and sustainable returns on their technology investments. With a presence in over 40 countries and a workforce of more than 5,000 professionals, Mastek serves over 400 active customers across key sectors such as Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Higher Education, and Financial Services. 
 
The company partners with leading technology platforms including Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks to deliver innovative solutions tailored to evolving business needs.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

