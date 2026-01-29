Tracking changes: FPI holdings in midcaps at multi-year high, shows data

According to an analysis by Elara Capital, FPI ownership in the Nifty Midcap 150 index rose 3 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter to 16.4 per cent, marking a multi-year high. In contrast, FPI holdings in the Nifty 50 and Nifty Smallcap 250 declined by one basis point each to 25.5 per cent and 14.2 per cent, respectively.

FPI flows were volatile during the quarter, remaining positive in October ($1.26 billion) and November ($40 million), before turning sharply negative in December, with outflows of $2.6 billion. So far in January, FPIs have sold nearly $3.5 billion worth of equities, leading to a 4 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to raise their ownership across market segments. DII holdings in the Nifty Midcap 150 rose 6 bps to 17.3 per cent, while their stake in the Nifty 50 increased 8 bps to 16.8 per cent. In the Nifty Smallcap 250, DII ownership edged up 1 bps to 14.6 per cent.