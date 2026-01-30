Nifty showing signs of potential bullish reversal, say market experts

Osho Krishan, chief manager - technical and derivative research at Angel One explains that the 200-DMA has demonstrated strong significance by withstanding intra-day fluctuations; the 25,200 - 25,150 zone, which coincides with the 200-DMA should be seen as the sacrosanct support for the Nifty.That apart, the analyst highlights formation of an 'Inverted Head and Shoulders' pattern on the Nifty hourly chart."An 'Inverted Head and Shoulders' pattern is emerging on the hourly chart for the Nifty 50 index, indicating a potential bullish reversal in the upcoming sessions. On the levels front, the zone of 25,300 - 25,250 is likely to cushion any short-term blips," says Krishan.On the flip side, the analyst expects intermediate resistance for the index around 25,500 - 25,580 levels.Echoing a similar view, Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities believes that the Nifty is showing signs of potential bullish reversal."Nifty is exhibiting early signs of bullish acceleration, firmly sustaining above the 200-DMA and establishing a crucial base in the 24,900 – 25,000 zone. Importantly, despite the broader corrective phase, the index has managed to close above its previous session's high for the third consecutive trading day, reflecting a revival in buying interest," explains Dhameja.On the upside, the analyst says that a decisive breakout above the immediate resistance at 25,500 may accelerate short covering and attract fresh buying interest.