In Q3, Campus Activewear posted an 86 per cent rise in net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 46.47 crore as compared to Rs 24.94 crore.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Campus Activewear shares jumped 9.3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 287.8 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted healthy Q3 numbers. 
 
Around 11:45 AM, Campus Activewear Ltd's share price was up 8.72 per cent at Rs 286.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.70 per cent at 75,761.49. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 8,720.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 371.15 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 212.8 per share.

Campus Activewear results 

In Q3, the company posted an 86 per cent rise in net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 46.47 crore as compared to Rs 24.94 crore. Its revenue for the quarter under review rose 9.1 per cent to Rs 514.8 crore as compared to Rs 472.01 crore a year ago. 
 
The company's standalone Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) reduced by 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 85.9 crore as compared to Rs 57.7 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 16.7 per cent as against 12.2 per cent a year ago. 
 
"The capex for the sole manufacturing unit at our Gannaur facility was completed in Q3FY25. Furthermore, we anticipate the completion of our Haridwar facility, dedicated to manufacturing state of the art uppers, in Q4FY25, with commercial production projected to commence from March 25," said Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, Campus Activewear. 
 
Agarwal added: The company has registered double-digit growth in key states in North, Central & West. Additionally, we have made a swift foray into the focused southern markets through scaling up our online presence. 

Campus Activewear is a sports and athleisure footwear brand. Campus was introduced in 2005 as a lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure brand that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, color palettes, price points, and an attractive product value proposition. The company is amongst a few established national brands enjoying a 17 per cent market share in the Indian branded sports and athleisure footwear industry which is predominated by international brands.
 
In the past one year, Campus Activewear shares have gained 5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.3 per cent. 
First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

