External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Just not confident': IAF chief voices frustration over Tejas jets delay

'Just not confident': IAF chief voices frustration over Tejas jets delay

During an inspection at the air show, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh conveyed his dissatisfaction to officials from HAL, expressing a lack of confidence in the state-run aerospace firm

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

Aero India Show 2025: At the heart of Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's concern was the delay in delivering the Tejas Mk1A jets. | Credit: PIB

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has raised concerns over delays in the delivery of Tejas Mk1A fighter jets, with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh criticising Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) at the Aero India show in Bengaluru. The IAF has ordered 83 of these aircraft to bolster its fighter squadrons, according to a report by India Today.  
 
During an inspection at the event, ACM Singh expressed his dissatisfaction to HAL officials. Singh said that he has “no confidence” in the state-owned aerospace firm. 
 
"I can only share our concerns and requirements… At this point, I have no confidence in HAL, which is not a good situation," ACM Singh was heard saying in a video shared by defence news platform NationalDefence.  
 
 
He further said that HAL did not appear to be working in "mission mode". "This is our own company. Many of us, including myself, have served here... but I feel we are not operating with urgency. The attitude seems to be ‘it will happen,’" he noted.  
 
Concerns over Tejas Mk1A delays  

At the heart of his concern was the delay in delivering the Tejas Mk1A jets. "I was assured that by February, 11 Mk1As would be ready except for the engines. Not even one is ready yet… This is disappointing," he added. In response, a HAL official acknowledged the remarks and assured they had been taken into account.  
 
Towards the end of the conversation, ACM Singh suggested that the issue was systemic rather than the fault of individuals. "I cannot single out anyone because the responsibility falls on all of us. Delays in production also lead to evolving requirements, adding to the challenge," he explained.  
 
Ongoing delays and supply chain issues  
 
Significantly, this is not the first time ACM Singh has raised concerns over the delayed Tejas deliveries. In a lecture earlier in January, he highlighted that the Air Force had yet to receive all 40 Tejas Mk1 jets ordered in 2010, with only 36 currently in operation and four still pending.  
 
The upgraded Tejas Mk1A variants, ordered in 2021, have also faced setbacks, largely due to supply-chain disruptions affecting the delivery of engines from US manufacturer General Electric. However, Secretary of Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar recently stated that efforts were underway to resolve these issues, with a streamlined supply expected by 2025-26.  
 
Despite these assurances, ACM Singh's statements at Aero India underscore the urgency of the situation, particularly as the Air Force has had to delay phasing out the ageing MiG-21 fleet while awaiting the new aircraft. 

Topics : Indian Air Force Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Aero India show Tejas fighter jets General Electric

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

