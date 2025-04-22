Why investors are buying Brigade Enterprises shares today? Check here

Brigade Enterprises shares price today: Shares of Residential and Commercial Projects maker Brigade Enterprises were in demand on the bourses on Tuesday, April 22. The company's share price advanced 2.76 per cent to ₹1,035.90 per share on the NSE during intra-day trade on Tuesday.

The northward move in the Brigade Enterprises share price came on the back of the news that the company has signed a joint development agreement for a plotted development project in Malur, East Bengaluru spanning approximately 20 acres. "The gross development value of the project is around ₹ 175 crores with a total development potential of 0.45 million square feet," the company said in a release.

Commenting on the development, Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises, said, "We continue to identify high-potential land parcels that align with our long-term vision of creating well-planned communities with a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation. Malur, with its strategic location along the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and Chennai Expressway, is emerging as an attractive residential destination, offering seamless connectivity to key hubs in Bengaluru. With improving infrastructure and enhanced accessibility, more homebuyers are exploring well-connected, affordable living options beyond the city's core. Through this development, we aim to introduce a thoughtfully designed residential offering that enhances value for homebuyers while contributing to the region's growth."

About Brigade Enterprises

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is a property developer primarily engaged in real estate development, leasing, and hospitality and related services in South India. With a presence across South India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and Gift City in Gujarat, Brigade has been instrumental in shaping skylines and developing iconic properties. Their portfolio includes Residential, Office, Retail, and Hospitality sectors. Brigade Enterprises' market capitalisation stands at ₹25,077.72 crore on the NSE.

Brigade Enterprises share price history

Brigade Enterprises shares have exhibited a mixed performance over the past one year. In the last one month, the company’s shares have advanced nearly 3 per cent, and 5 per cent in the last one year. Whereas for year-to-date, Brigade Enterprises share price has declined nearly 17 per cent. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced nearly 2 per cent this year.

Brigade Enterprises shares continue to trend higher on the bourses on Monday. At around 12:10 PM, Brigade Enterprises shares were quoted at ₹1,027.25 apiece, up 1.86 per cent from their previous close of ₹1,008.50 on the BSE. A combined total of nearly 0.17 million equity shares of Brigade Enterprises, estimated to be valued at around ₹18.23 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.

Sensex, Nifty today

The benchmark domestic indices too were trading in the positive territory on Tuesday. At the time of writing the news, the BSE Sensex was trading higher by 269 points or 0.34 per cent at 79,678, and the Nifty50 was at 24,194 levels, up 69 points, or 0.29 per cent.