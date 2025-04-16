ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company shares jumped 6 per cent on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹602 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q4 results and declared dividend.

Around 9:51 AM, ICICI Pru share price was up 5.32 per cent at ₹597.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 76,801.46. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹47,439.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹310 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹137 per share.

Read Stock Market Live Updates Here The company's annual Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) for the quarter under review stood at ₹3,502 crore as compared to ₹3,615 a year ago, down 3.1 per cent. ICICI Prudential Life reported its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) numbers after market hours on Tuesday. The company's profit after tax zoomed 122 per cent in Q4 to ₹386 crore as compared to ₹174 crore a year ago.The company's annual Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) for the quarter under review stood at ₹3,502 crore as compared to ₹3,615 a year ago, down 3.1 per cent.

Its Value of New Business (VNB) for FY2025 stood at ₹2,370 crore. With an APE of ₹10,407 crore for FY2025, VNB margin stood at 22.8 per cent. The movement in VNB margin from FY2024 is primarily on account of a shift in new business profile and assumption changes, according to the filing.

The company's new business received premium grew by 24.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹18,081 crore in FY2024 to ₹22,583 crore in FY2025. Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) grew by 15 per cent Y-oY from ₹9,046 crore in FY2024 to ₹10,407 crore in FY2025.

Retail APE grew by 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹7,680 crore in FY2024 to ₹8,705 crore in FY2025. The company delivered a strong Retail Weighted Received Premium (RWRP) growth of 15.2 per cent in FY2025, stated the company in its filing.

The assets under management of the company grew by 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹2,94,140 crore at March 31, 2024, to ₹3,09,359 crore at March 31, 2025. The company had a debt-equity mix of 56:44 at March 31, 2025, and 95.4 per cent of the fixed income investments were in sovereign or AAA rated instruments.

The company’s net worth was ₹11,941 crore on March 31, 2025. The solvency ratio was 212.2 per cent against the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent.

ICICI Prudential dividend

The company's board recommended final dividend of ₹0.85 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each, to the shareholders of the company which shall be subject to the shareholders’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

In the past one year, ICICI Prudential shares have lost 6.6 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.