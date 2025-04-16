Home / Markets / News / ICICI Prudential jumps 6% after reporting Q4FY25 results, declares dividend

ICICI Prudential jumps 6% after reporting Q4FY25 results, declares dividend

The company's annual Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) for the quarter under review stood at ₹3,502 crore as compared to ₹3,615 a year ago, down 3.1 per cent

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company shares jumped 6 per cent on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹602 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q4 results and declared dividend. 
 
Around 9:51 AM, ICICI Pru share price was up 5.32 per cent at ₹597.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 76,801.46. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹47,439.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹310 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹137 per share. 
 
ICICI Prudential Life reported its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) numbers after market hours on Tuesday. The company's profit after tax zoomed 122 per cent in Q4 to ₹386 crore as compared to ₹174 crore a year ago.   Read Stock Market Live Updates Here  The company's annual Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) for the quarter under review stood at ₹3,502 crore as compared to ₹3,615 a year ago, down 3.1 per cent.   
Its Value of New Business (VNB) for FY2025 stood at ₹2,370 crore. With an APE of ₹10,407 crore for FY2025, VNB margin stood at 22.8 per cent. The movement in VNB margin from FY2024 is primarily on account of a shift in new business profile and assumption changes, according to the filing.  ALSO READ | Ireda shares jump 7% on posting healthy Q4 nos; PAT up 46%; rev up 37%
 
The company's new business received premium grew by 24.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹18,081 crore in FY2024 to ₹22,583 crore in FY2025. Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) grew by 15 per cent Y-oY from ₹9,046 crore in FY2024 to ₹10,407 crore in FY2025. 
 
Retail APE grew by 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹7,680 crore in FY2024 to ₹8,705 crore in FY2025. The company delivered a strong Retail Weighted Received Premium (RWRP) growth of 15.2 per cent in FY2025, stated the company in its filing. 

Also Read

ICICI Pru Life Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 122% to Rs 386 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Q4 profit rises on strong group insurance demand

Q4 results today: ICICI Pru Life, Ireda among 9 to post earnings on Apr 15

ICICI Pru Life Insurance gets Rs 328 cr tax demand notice for FY24

ICICI Prudential launches 'Pru GIFT Select' for guaranteed income

 
The assets under management of the company grew by 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹2,94,140 crore at March 31, 2024, to ₹3,09,359 crore at March 31, 2025. The company had a debt-equity mix of 56:44 at March 31, 2025, and 95.4 per cent of the fixed income investments were in sovereign or AAA rated instruments. 
 
The company’s net worth was ₹11,941 crore on March 31, 2025. The solvency ratio was 212.2 per cent against the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent. 

ICICI Prudential dividend 

The company's board recommended final dividend of ₹0.85 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each, to the shareholders of the company which shall be subject to the shareholders’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
 
In the past one year, ICICI Prudential shares have lost 6.6 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; small, midcaps gain; metal, auto, IT, oil drag

Max India shares hit 20% upper circuit, stock up 30% in 3 days; Here's why

HDFC Bank hits new high, how much more can the stock rally? Find out here

Safe-haven gold hits record high amid trade war jitters, weakening dollar

HDFC Bank hits record high, rallies 7% in 3 days ahead of Q4 results

Topics :ICICI Prudential Life InsuranceBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYQ4 ResultsS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story