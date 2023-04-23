Home / Markets / News / Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

The outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the board meeting on April 27

BS Web Team
Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Wipro on Sunday said its board of directors will consider a proposal to buyback equity shares of the company at a meeting scheduled to be held on April 26-27.
In a filing with the stock exchanges, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said, the board of directors of the company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws, at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 26 -27, 2023.

This intimation is pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the board meeting on April 27, 2023. 

