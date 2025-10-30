Wipro to ring NYSE bell on October 31, marking 25 years of listing

Wipro has been invited to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 31 to commemorate its 25 years of listing and the recent launch of its Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings.

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, and Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, will be joined by Wipro’s executive leadership team on the NYSE podium to ring the bell.

“This year holds special significance for Wipro as we celebrate 25 years of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange and 80 years since our founding,” said Premji.