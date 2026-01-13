Makar Sankranti 2026 date: Is it on January 14 or January 15? Know more

Makar Sankranti 2026 arrives this week, bringing with it a burst of colour, tradition and festive cheer across India and Nepal. Celebrated as Uttarayana or simply Sankranti, the festival marks the Sun’s shift into Capricorn — a cosmic turning point that signals longer days, fresh beginnings and the promise of prosperity for millions.

The conclusion of winter and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle are also marked by this midwinter harvest celebration. Here is all the information you need to know about this auspicious holiday, including its dates, timings, history, and significance.

Makar Sankranti 2026 date

According to Drik Panchang, this year's Makar Sankranti celebration takes place on Wednesday, January 14. On the day of the celebration, the panchang states that the sun will rise at 06:46 am.

Makar Sankranti 2026: History and significance

The origins of Makar Sankranti can be traced back to the Vedic period, when ancient societies kept a careful eye on the Sun's motions. "Makara" signifies Capricorn, whereas "Sankranti" marks the Sun's change into a sign of the zodiac. It commemorates Uttarayan, the Sun's northward voyage that brings milder weather and longer days.

With its spiritual and cultural significance, the day is perfect for prayer, meditation, and charitable giving. It represents harvest, prosperity, and positive energy.

While stories like Bhishma Pitamah waiting for Uttarayan for deliverance emphasise hope, rejuvenation, and the victory of good over evil, traditions include holy river baths, sacrifices to the Sun God, sharing food, jaggery, sesame seeds, and clothing, and flying kites.

Rituals of Makar Sankranti 2026

On Makar Sankranti, believers take a ritual bath early in the morning and present the Sun with water infused with rice grains and red flowers. Donations of fresh grains, blankets, kitchenware, sesame seeds, and ghee are among the charitable deeds that commemorate the occasion.

Lohri is observed in North India, Pongal is celebrated in the South, colourful kite flying is a highlight in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and the Ganga Sagar Mela is a significant event in the East that highlights the festival's rich regional diversity.