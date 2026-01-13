Stocks to Watch today, Jan 13: TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, Biocon

Stocks to watch today, Tuesday, January 13, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a positive start on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Investors are awaiting further updates on Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a positive start on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Investors are awaiting further updates on US-India trade deal talks

At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 25,914 points, up 55 points or 0.21 per cent.

Asian markets were trading higher as investors brushed aside geopolitical tensions involving Iran and Venezuela, and a criminal investigation into US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 3.3 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 1.05 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.32 per cent.

On Monday, US equities recovered from early losses, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending at fresh record highs. The S&P 500 index rose 0.16 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 0.26 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, January 13, 2026:

Q3 results today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Bank of Maharashtra, Tata Elxsi, Just Dial, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Indo Thai Securities, Oriental Hotels, Navkar Corporation, Sigma Solve, Artson, 5paisa Capital, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Intense Technologies, Tokyo Plast International, and Indbank Housing will announce their December quarter earnings today.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The IT services giant The IT services giant reported a 4.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in revenue to ₹67,087 crore for the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), compared to ₹63,973 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company's net profit declined 13.9 per cent to ₹10,657 crore from ₹12,380 crore in Q3FY25. TCS declared a third interim dividend of ₹11 and a special dividend of ₹46 per equity share. The record date for the purpose is January 17.

HCL Technologies: The company The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,076 crore in Q3FY26 , down 11 per cent from ₹4,591 crore in Q3FY25. Its revenue from operations increased 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹33,872 crore. HCL Tech announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share for FY26. The record date for the dividend is January 16.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The Mumbai-based wealth management company reported total revenue of ₹305.7 crore in Q3FY26, up 25 per cent from ₹244 crore in Q3FY25. The company's profit after tax stood at ₹100.1 crore, up 30 per cent from 77.2 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹99,008 crore.

GTPL Hathway: The company's consolidated revenue increased 5.1 per cent to ₹932.6 crore against ₹887.3 crore. Consolidated profit came in at ₹11 crore, up 8.2 per cent to ₹10.17 crore.

Adani Energy: In its quarterly business update, Adani Energy Solutions said collection efficiency remained strong at 101.75 per cent Y-o-Y, while system availability was stable at 99.69 per cent. The company added 18.88 lakh smart meters during the quarter, taking the total installed base to 92.5 lakh. Its smart metering order book stands at 2.46 crore meters, with a revenue potential of ₹29,519 crore. The transmission business has an under-construction order book of ₹77,787 crore.

Biocon: The pharma major's board has The pharma major's board has approved a floor price of ₹387.74 per share for a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares of up to ₹4,500 crore. The company said it may offer a discount of up to 5 per cent to the floor price, with the final issue price to be decided in consultation with the book-running lead managers, according to a BSE filing.

NBCC: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics for a healthcare manufacturing and service ecosystem. Under the MoU, the two entities will work together across a range of healthcare-related areas.

KP Green Engineering: KP Group has signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to develop renewable energy projects worth ₹4,000 crore in the state. The proposed projects will have a combined capacity of about 855 MW, including solar installations and interstate transmission system (ISTS)-linked wind–solar hybrid projects.

Sical Logistics: The company has received a letter of acceptance from South Eastern Coalfields for a ₹4,038 crore project at the Porda Chimtapani open-cast mine in Chhattisgarh.