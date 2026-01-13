Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints higher open on US-India trade talk hopes; Asian mkts gain
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 13, 2026: At 7:11 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading higher by 37 points at 25,917
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 13, 2026: Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, are poised for a positive opening on Tuesday, extending gains following remarks from US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, that the two nations will engage in trade talks today and amid strong global cues. At 7:11 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading higher by 37 points at 25,917.
Asian markets were trading in the green as investors looked past geopolitical tensions in Iran and Venezuela, as well as the criminal investigation into US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Mainland China’s CSI 300 gained 0.54 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.32 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.04 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei surged 3.22 per cent amid reports that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party may dissolve the Lower House this month for a snap election in February.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed at fresh record highs overnight. The S&P 500 edged up 0.16 per cent, the Dow gained 0.17 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.26 per cent. Investors are now awaiting the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December, scheduled for release later today. Separately, US President Donald Trump stated on Monday evening that any country doing business with Iran will face a 25 per cent US tariff.
ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential Life, Tata Elxsi, 5paisa Capital, Just Dial, Bank of Maharashtra, Navkar Corporation, Oriental Hotels, Sigma Solve, and Tokyo Plast International are slated to report their earnings today. Markets will also react to results from TCS, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, and others, which were released after hours on Monday.
In the mainboard segment, the Amagi Media Labs IPO will open for subscription, while the Bharat Coking Coal IPO window will close. On the SME front, GRE Renew Enertech and INDO SMC IPOs will open today, while Defrail Technologies IPO will close. Shares of Gabion Technologies India are scheduled to list today.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Energy firms head to court as Trump says US will not approve any windmills
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Three energy developers are in court this week challenging the Trump administration's freeze of their offshore wind projects, while President Donald Trump says his goal is to not let any windmills be built.
Danish energy company Orsted, Norwegian company Equinor, and Dominion Energy Virginia each sued to ask the courts to vacate and set aside the administration's December 22 order to freeze five big projects on the East Coast over national security concerns. Orsted's hearing is first, scheduled for Monday on its Revolution Wind project. Orsted is building Revolution Wind with partner Skyborn Renewables to provide power to Rhode Island and Connecticut. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, Biocon and other will be in focus. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India gold ETF holdings surge to 95 tonnes, sixth highest globally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw their holdings jump 65 per cent to 95 tonnes in 2025, elevating Indian ETFs to sixth place globally, going by holdings of the yellow metal.
At the end of 2024, they ranked eighth with 57.5 tonnes of holding, according to an analysis of data from the World Gold Council (WGC). READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump announces 25% tariffs on countries 'doing business' with Iran
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump announced a sweeping trade threat against countries that continue to do business with Iran, saying they will face a 25 per cent tariff on all trade with the US. The move comes as Washington weighs its response to Iran’s biggest anti-government protests in years. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal sector of the week: NBFC; AB Capital, Chola Finance top picks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NBFC sector is witnessing a phase of mixed loan growth, with clear divergence across sub-segments, even as easing funding costs and stable asset quality continue to support earnings momentum. Aggregate loan growth for the broader NBFC universe is estimated at around 15 per cent year-on-year as of Dec’25, reflecting a gradual demand recovery in select pockets rather than a broad-based upcycle. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Don't miss out on these two stocks today; check ratings, targets inside
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited is India’s largest integrated healthcare platform, spanning hospitals, diagnostics and primary care (AHLL), and an omni-channel pharmacy and digital health business under Apollo HealthCo. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock markets to remain closed on Jan 15 for Maharashtra civic elections
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, January 15, on account of the Maharashtra civic polls, according to BSE and NSE.
Trading in the equity segment, derivatives, commodity and electronic gold receipts would remain closed. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nvidia to invest $1 billion with Eli Lilly to build AI-driven drug lab
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nvidia Corp. plans to invest $1 billion over five years in a new laboratory with Eli Lilly & Co., aiming to speed up the use of artificial intelligence in the pharmaceutical industry.
The facility will be built in Silicon Valley and bring Lilly’s lab expertise closer to the center of artificial intelligence innovation, Nvidia said on Monday. The company described the project as a joint investment, without elaborating on the financial terms. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US market update
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed at fresh record highs overnight. The S&P 500 edged up 0.16 per cent, the Dow gained 0.17 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.26 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading in the green as investors looked past geopolitical tensions in Iran and Venezuela, as well as the criminal investigation into US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
- Mainland China’s CSI 300 gained 0.54 per cent
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.32 per cent
- South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.04 per cent
- Japan’s Nikkei surged 3.22 per cent
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 7:48 AM IST