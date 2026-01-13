Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints higher open on US-India trade talk hopes; Asian mkts gain

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 13, 2026: Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, are poised for a positive opening on Tuesday, extending gains following remarks from US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, that the two nations will engage in trade talks today and amid strong global cues. At 7:11 AM, Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, are poised for a positive opening on Tuesday, extending gains following remarks from US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, that the two nations will engage in trade talks today and amid strong global cues. At 7:11 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading higher by 37 points at 25,917.

Asian markets were trading in the green as investors looked past geopolitical tensions in Iran and Venezuela, as well as the criminal investigation into US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Mainland China’s CSI 300 gained 0.54 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.32 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.04 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei surged 3.22 per cent amid reports that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party may dissolve the Lower House this month for a snap election in February.

Separately, US President Donald Trump stated on Monday evening that any country doing business with Iran will On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed at fresh record highs overnight. The S&P 500 edged up 0.16 per cent, the Dow gained 0.17 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.26 per cent. Investors are now awaiting the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December, scheduled for release later today.Separately, US President Donald Trump stated on Monday evening that any country doing business with Iran will face a 25 per cent US tariff

Q3 Results

ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential Life, Tata Elxsi, 5paisa Capital, Just Dial, Bank of Maharashtra, Navkar Corporation, Oriental Hotels, Sigma Solve, and Tokyo Plast International are slated to report their earnings today. Markets will also react to results from TCS, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, and others, which were released after hours on Monday.

IPOs today