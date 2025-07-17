Yatharth Hospital shares pop 3%; what's driving investor interest?

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services shares rose 2.8 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹625 per share on BSE. At 11:08 AM, Yatharth Hospital share price was trading 1.93 per cent higher at ₹619.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.22 per cent at 82,452.2. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹24,801.39 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹692.85 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹345.35 per share.

Why are Yatharth Hospital shares in demand?

The northward movement in the stock came after ace investor Mukul Agrawal was seen holding 1.1 million shares or 1.14 per cent stake in the company, during the June 2025 quarter, according to BSE shareholding data.

Other than that, the shareholding data showed mutual funds held a 9.43 per cent stake and insurance companies a 1.78 per cent stake. Recently, the hospital set up a new unit situated at Model Town, Delhi. The newly launched Yatharth Hospital in Model Town marks expansion in the group’s bed capacity, aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Delhi. Strategically built on approximately two acres of land, the facility houses 300 beds, including 70 critical care beds, to cater to patients requiring specialized and intensive treatment. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates The Model Town facility is equipped with facility, which includes multiple centres of excellence, critical care units, modular operation theatres, advanced diagnostics, and specialised departments across cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, nephrology, and more. The hospital is also fully equipped to offer emergency and trauma care services, making it a vital addition to Delhi’s healthcare ecosystem.