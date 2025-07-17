Home / Markets / News / Angel One share price rises 2% on posting Q1 results; Buy, sell or hold?

Angel One share price gained 2 per cent logging an intraday high at ₹2,778 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after posting Q1FY26 results

Angel One
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Angel One shares rose 2.2 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹2,778 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after posting Q1FY26 results
 
At 9:35 AM, Angel One share price was trading 0.8 per cent higher at ₹2,738.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was up 0.11 per cent at 2,738.4. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹24,801.39 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,503.15 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,941 per share.   READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Angel One Q1FY26 results

In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Angel One's profit after tax (PAT) declined to ₹114.5 crore, down 60.9 per cent, as compared to ₹292.7 crore a year ago. 
 
Its revenue for the quarter also declined 19 per cent to ₹1,140.5 crore as compared to ₹1,405.5 crore a year ago. However, sequentially, the revenue rose 8 per cent.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in October last year raised the entry barrier for derivatives trading by nearly tripling the minimum trading lot size and limiting weekly options contracts to one per exchange, making it more costly to trade in the asset class.
 
The move, aimed at curbing speculative retail trading, raised concerns about near-term pressure on volumes and revenue for brokers heavily reliant on derivatives' turnover.  ALSO READ | Tech Mahindra shares drop 2% as Q1 miss sparks concerns over margin target

Angel One Q1 results analysis: Motilal Oswal 

The Q1 results were in line with the brokerage's estimates. In 1QFY26, the industry witnessed a slight recovery after the regulatory impact on F&O, supported by a stable market environment and cash delivery brokerage, which contributed to Angel One’s top line growth. 
 
However, elevated employee expenses and increased IPL spends weighed on its bottom line. The new business of loan distribution gained strong traction during the quarter. Other new businesses, such as the distribution of fixed deposits, wealth management, and AMC, are likely to gain traction over the medium term. The brokerage will review the stock after its earnings call. 
 
Meanwhile, Kranti Bathini, director-equity strategy, WealthMills securities Pvt ltd suggests "holding" Angel One stock at the current levels.   
According to Bathini, broking stocks are expected to consolidate due to the Sebi norms on the derivative markets. Broking companies derive substantial revenues from the derivative markets, so Sebi's move can be an overhang for these stocks, including Angel One medium-to-short term. 
  Technically, Angel One is witnessing resistance near its falling trendline, while the 20 EMA is on the verge of a bearish crossover with the 50 EMA, signaling a cautious outlook. Moreover, declining volume indicates a lack of buying interest at higher levels, said Drumil Vithlani, technical research analyst, Bonanza.
 
He added: Structurally, the stock remains weak as long as it trades below ₹2,885, which marked a breakdown zone at the start of the July series. On the downside, immediate support lies at ₹2,660, and a breach below this level could open the door for further downside towards ₹2,600 in the near term.  ALSO READ | SBI up 1%, hits highest level in calendar year 2025 on fund raising plan

About Angel One

Established in 1996, Angel One (formerly Angel Broking) is among the leading retail stockbroking and financial services firms in India, founded and chaired by Dinesh Thakkar. 
 
The company provides a broad suite of offerings, including equities, derivatives, mutual funds, insurance, and personal loans. 

Topics :Angel oneBuzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50MARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyQ1 resultsThe Smart Investor

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

