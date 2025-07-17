Home / Markets / News / GMR Airports hits 9-month high, regains ₹1 trillion market cap. Do you own?

GMR Airports hits 9-month high, regains ₹1 trillion market cap. Do you own?

GMR Airports stock outlook: CareEdge Ratings projects a robust 9% CAGR in air passenger traffic over FY25- FY27, with international traffic growth expected to outpace domestic growth.

GMR Airports
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GMR Airports share price today

 
Shares of GMR Airports hit a nine-month high of ₹95.38, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The stock price of GMR Group Company was quoting higher for the fourth straight day, surging 5 per cent during the period. It was trading at its highest level since September 2024.
 
In the past one month, GMR Airports has outperformed the market by surging 15 per cent, as compared to 1.1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹103.70 on July 31, 2024.
 
A sharp rally in the stock price has seen GMR Airports regain market capitalisation of ₹1 trillion today. At 10:06 AM: with ₹100,511 crore (₹1.0 trillion) market capitalisation GMR Airports was trading 1.4 per cent higher at ₹95.19. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 82,547.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

CARE Ratings - rating rationale

 
On June 26, 2025, CARE Ratings upgraded its ratings from 'CARE BBB+; Stable/CARE (Triple B Plus); Outlook: Stable/Care A2’ to 'CARE A; Outlook: Stable / CARE A1’ for the long-term / short-term bank facilities already availed by the GMR Airports.
 
The upgrade in ratings assigned to debt instruments and bank facilities of GMR Airports factors in full and final settlement of liabilities of GMR Rajahmundry Energy leading to elimination of potential risk related any future recourse to GMR Airports. 
 
The rating revision also factors in expected expansion of profit before interest, lease rentals, depreciation, and tax (PBILDT) with slated takeover of duty-free concessions of Delhi International Airport (DIAL) and GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) likely from July 2025 and August 2025 onwards, respectively, and significant dividend inflow from GHIAL in line with dividend received in FY25. This is expected to improve interest coverage ratio of GMR Airports significantly compared to below unity interest coverage in the past, CARE Ratings said in its rating rationale.
 
GMR Airports derives healthy financial flexibility being a listed holding company of two major operating Indian airports, DIAL and GHIAL. Both airports are among busiest airports in India.
 
Ratings continue to factor favourable outlook of air passenger traffic in India, GMR Airports’ strategic partnership with Aeroports De Paris (Groupe ADP), and demonstrated track record of funds raised in the past several years to meet refinancing and/or capital expenditure (capex) requirements, the rating agency said.  ALSO READ | Angel One share price rises 2% on posting Q1 results; Buy, sell or hold?

Favourable outlook for airports business

 
CareEdge Ratings projects a robust 9 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in air passenger traffic over FY25- FY27, with international traffic growth expected to outpace domestic growth. This surge is driven by strong air travel demand and additional capacity creation by both airports and airlines. By FY27, passenger traffic is anticipated to reach ~485 million, reflecting the sector’s strong recovery and growth trajectory. However, the sector is exposed to inherent regulatory risk with respect to timely release of tariff orders from regulators.
 
With a substantial hike in aeronautical revenue from April 2025 onwards, increasing non-aero revenue and absence of major debt-funded capex, leverage of DIAL is expected to improve substantially marked by estimated net external debt/PBILDT of below 6x in FY26 from ~9x in FY25. GHIAL’s performance has steadily improved due to benefit of complete capex leading to increase in number of passengers and aero revenue, the rating agency said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 190 pts, Nifty below 25,200; Angel One up 2%, Tech Mahindra down 2%

Lupin share price increases on rolling out eye medication; details here

SBI stock hits highest level in CY-2025 on QIP plan; more upside ahead?

Emcure Pharma, Sanofi India shares edge higher; what's behind the move?

Premium

Will Tech Mahindra stock rise or fall post Q1 performance; chart check

Topics :The Smart InvestorGMR Airportsstock market tradingCARE Ratings

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story