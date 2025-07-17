On June 26, 2025, CARE Ratings upgraded its ratings from 'CARE BBB+; Stable/CARE (Triple B Plus); Outlook: Stable/Care A2’ to 'CARE A; Outlook: Stable / CARE A1’ for the long-term / short-term bank facilities already availed by the GMR Airports.

A sharp rally in the stock price has seen GMR Airports regain market capitalisation of ₹1 trillion today. At 10:06 AM: with ₹100,511 crore (₹1.0 trillion) market capitalisation GMR Airports was trading 1.4 per cent higher at ₹95.19. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 82,547.

The upgrade in ratings assigned to debt instruments and bank facilities of GMR Airports factors in full and final settlement of liabilities of GMR Rajahmundry Energy leading to elimination of potential risk related any future recourse to GMR Airports.

The rating revision also factors in expected expansion of profit before interest, lease rentals, depreciation, and tax (PBILDT) with slated takeover of duty-free concessions of Delhi International Airport (DIAL) and GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) likely from July 2025 and August 2025 onwards, respectively, and significant dividend inflow from GHIAL in line with dividend received in FY25. This is expected to improve interest coverage ratio of GMR Airports significantly compared to below unity interest coverage in the past, CARE Ratings said in its rating rationale.