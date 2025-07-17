Kalpataru Projects shares jump 4% on ₹2,293 crore order win; details here

Shares of the company have recovered over 45 per cent from their March lows and currently trade at 4.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 7.4 per cent this year, compared to a 5.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. Kalpataru Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹20,523.44 crore.

Kalpataru Projects' ₹2,293 crore order win

KPIL landed new orders worth ₹2,293 crore across its Buildings & Factories (B&F) and overseas Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segments, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The newly awarded contracts include domestic B&F projects and international T&D assignments, further reinforcing KPIL’s project pipeline across its key verticals.

“We are delighted with the new order wins, especially in our B&F business,” said Manish Mohnot, managing director and CEO, KPIL. “These wins have strengthened our B&F order book and improved our market position. With these orders, we have good visibility for future growth.”