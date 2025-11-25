Yatra Online shares slip 7% after CEO change; details here

Shares of Yatra Online fell over 7 per cent on Tuesday after the company appointed Siddhartha Gupta as the new chief executive officer (CEO) after co-founder Dhruv Shringi resigned from the position.

The tour and travel operator's stock fell as much as 7.5 per cent during the day to ₹160.6 per share, the biggest intraday fall since October 23 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 7 per cent lower at ₹161 apiece, compared to a 0.02 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:35 AM.

Shares of the company fell for the sixth straight session and currently trade at 1.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 39 per cent this year, compared to a 9.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Yatra Online has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,527.14 crore.

Yatra Online management rejig Dhruv Shringi resigned from the position of CEO and was elevated to the position of Executive Chairman of the Board. In this new role, he will guide Yatra’s long-term vision with a sharp focus on global expansion, innovation, and shareholder value creation, working in close collaboration with the board and leadership team, the company said in a statement. The company also announced the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as its new CEO, effective November 25, 2025. With over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, Siddhartha brings proven expertise in scaling businesses, driving digital transformation, and building strong customer partnerships, the company said.

“It has been a privilege to lead Yatra since its inception and to see it evolve into one of India’s most trusted and innovative travel brands, serving both corporate and consumer segments. With Siddhartha coming on board, we are bringing in the right leadership at the right time," Shringi said. Yatra Online Q2 results Yatra Online reported a 95.62 per cent jump in net profit to ₹14.28 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with ₹7.30 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 48.42 per cent to ₹350.87 crore from ₹236.40 crore a year earlier. JM Financial said Yatra Online’s consolidated Gross Booking Revenue (GBR) rose 16.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 13.7 per cent sequentially, coming in about 10 per cent above its estimates, supported by nearly 40 per cent growth in the hotels and packages segment on strong corporate and MICE demand.