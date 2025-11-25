Defence stocks HAL, BEML, MIDHANI sink below 200-DMAs; chart check here

The Nifty Defence index has shed nearly 3 per cent in November, with stocks such as BEML, MIDHANI and HAL among others falling up to 17% despite 1% gain on the Nifty 50.

HAL, BEML, Astra Microwave, MIDHANI trade below 200-DMAs after more than 6 months, shows tech charts. (Photo: Shutterstock)