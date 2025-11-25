Defence stocks HAL, BEML, MIDHANI sink below 200-DMAs; chart check here

Hindustan AeronauticsCurrent Price: ₹4,444 Downside Risk: 5.5% Support: 4,325 Resistance: ₹4,480; ₹4,785 HAL stock is seen trading below its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) after a gap of more than 7 months. The daily chart suggests that the near-term bias is likely to remain tepid below ₹4,480; while the overall trend is likely to be negative below ₹4,785. On the downside, the stock can drop to ₹4,200 levels, with interim support likely around ₹4,325.
Bharat Electronics (BEL)Current Price: ₹407 Upside Potential: 4.4% Downside Risk: 9.3% Support: ₹402; ₹400 Resistance: ₹412; ₹417 BEL is seen trading close to its trend line support at ₹402, below which stands the 100-DMA ₹400. The stock has been holding above these indicators since September 10. In case the support is violated, the stock can extend the fall to ₹369. On the positive side, in case the support holds, BEL can attempt a pullback to ₹425, with interim resistance likely around ₹412 and ₹417.
BEMLCurrent Price: ₹1,848 Downside Risk: 21.5% Support: ₹1,810 Resistance: ₹1,875; ₹1,917; ₹1,970 BEML has crashed below its 200-DMA after May 16, 2025. The short-term trend is likely to remain negative below ₹1,970; with near resistance visible around ₹1,875 and ₹1,917 levels. On the downside, the stock has near support around ₹1,810 levels; below which a dip towards ₹1,450 cannot be ruled out.
Astra Microwave ProductsCurrent Price: ₹953 Downside Risk: 12.4% Support: ₹938; ₹910 Resistance: ₹975; ₹1,000 Astra Microwave stock is seen testing the 200-DMA support, which now stands at ₹938, for the first time since April 28. The medium-term chart shows presence of near support at ₹910; below which a dip towards the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA) at ₹835 seems likely. On the upside, the stock is likely to face resistance around ₹975 and ₹1,000-mark.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI)Current Price: ₹331 Downside Risk: 8.2% Support: ₹321 Resistance: ₹344; ₹353; ₹359 MIDHANI has cracked another 10 per cent in 5 trading sessions after the stock fell below its 200-DMA, shows the daily chart. The short-term trend is likely to remain tepid below ₹359, with near resistance likely around ₹344 and ₹353. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹321; below which a test of the 200-WMA at ₹304 seems likely.
