Yatra Online consolidated net profit rises 95.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.42% to Rs 350.87 croreNet profit of Yatra Online rose 95.62% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.42% to Rs 350.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 236.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales350.87236.40 48 OPM %6.813.89 -PBDT26.7614.73 82 PBT16.897.35 130 NP14.287.30 96
