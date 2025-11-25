Reliance Industries hits 16-month high, rallies 8% in 1 month; here's why

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price today

Shares of Reliance Industries hit a 16-month high at ₹1,560, gaining 1.6 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the Mukesh Ambani Reliance Group company now trades at its highest level since July 19, 2024. It had hit an all-time high of ₹1,608.95 on July 8, 2024.

In the past one month, RIL has outperformed the market by surging 8 per cent, as compared to 0.37 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the stock has rallied 27 per cent, as against 8.4 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

Over the last decade, RIL has successfully incubated businesses of the future, such as digital services and retail, and has transformed itself from being a legacy Oil & Gas (O&G) business. In telecoms, RIL is the industry leader, and has made significantly larger investments in 5G than its peers, according to analysts at BNP Paribas India. The brokerage firm thinks RIL is well-positioned to benefit from rising data demand in India and an increase in telecom tariffs. Its retail business is industry- leading across grocery, fashion and consumer electronics. The upstream O&G business had a significant turnaround, with the start of new production from KG-D6 gas fields. Analysts think RIL's new green-energy businesses (solar, batteries, fuel cells and hydrogen) look promising, though it awaits more visibility. The brokerage firm has an 'Outperform' rating on RIL with a target price of ₹1,785 per share.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has also reiterated its 'Buy' rating on RIL with a target price of ₹1,765. RIL is on track to commission its first battery giga-factory in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in early CY26. This initial factory will have a production capacity of 40GWh per annum for battery energy storage. For the next couple of years, production from the battery GIGA factory might be consumed for captive purposes, given RIL is also set to make progress on the plan to install 100GW of renewable power generation capacity, the brokerage firm said in the company update. RIL’s key long-term competitive advantage in battery manufacturing (and across new energy) remains scaleable with an ability to undertake technologically complex projects, and an integrated and unique new energy ecosystem, it added.

Meanwhile, RIL reported a healthy year-on-year growth of 15 per cent in operating profit in the first six months of fiscal 2026 even as revenue grew by 8 per cent for the same comparative period. Digital services grew on account of improvement in average revenue per user (ARPU) and strong subscriber growth momentum across mobility and homes, while growth in the retail segment will continue on the back of store expansions and cost efficiency. RIL's strong competitive advantage has been enhanced by improved energy efficiency contributed by its pet-coke gasification project. In the long term, RIL plans to maximise downstream and reduce transportation fuels footprint in a phased manner, to hedge the risk of flagging demand for automotive fuels. Meanwhile, the rising data usage should continue to drive ARPU in the near term, thereby boosting further growth in revenue as well as operating profit, according to Crisil Ratings.