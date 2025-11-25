Home / Markets / News / Reliance Industries hits 16-month high, rallies 8% in 1 month; here's why

Reliance Industries hits 16-month high, rallies 8% in 1 month; here's why

Thus far in the calendar year 2025, RIL stock has rallied 27 per cent, as against a 8.4 per cent gain on the BSE Sensex.

Reliance
Reliance(Photo: Reuters)
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price today

 
Shares of Reliance Industries hit a 16-month high at ₹1,560, gaining 1.6 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the Mukesh Ambani Reliance Group company now trades at its highest level since July 19, 2024. It had hit an all-time high of ₹1,608.95 on July 8, 2024.
 
In the past one month, RIL has outperformed the market by surging 8 per cent, as compared to 0.37 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the stock has rallied 27 per cent, as against 8.4 per cent gain in the benchmark index.
 
The market capitalisation of RIL regained ₹21 trillion-mark in intra-day deals after a sharp rebound in the stock price of the company.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why is RIL stock outperforming the market?

 
Over the last decade, RIL has successfully incubated businesses of the future, such as digital services and retail, and has transformed itself from being a legacy Oil & Gas (O&G) business. In telecoms, RIL is the industry leader, and has made significantly larger investments in 5G than its peers, according to analysts at BNP Paribas India.
 
The brokerage firm thinks RIL is well-positioned to benefit from rising data demand in India and an increase in telecom tariffs. Its retail business is industry- leading across grocery, fashion and consumer electronics. The upstream O&G business had a significant turnaround, with the start of new production from KG-D6 gas fields. Analysts think RIL's new green-energy businesses (solar, batteries, fuel cells and hydrogen) look promising, though it awaits more visibility. The brokerage firm has an 'Outperform’ rating on RIL with a target price of ₹1,785 per share.
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has also reiterated its 'Buy' rating on RIL with a target price of ₹1,765. RIL is on track to commission its first battery giga-factory in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in early CY26. This initial factory will have a production capacity of 40GWh per annum for battery energy storage. 
 
For the next couple of years, production from the battery GIGA factory might be consumed for captive purposes, given RIL is also set to make progress on the plan to install 100GW of renewable power generation capacity, the brokerage firm said in the company update.
 
RIL’s key long-term competitive advantage in battery manufacturing (and across new energy) remains scaleable with an ability to undertake technologically complex projects, and an integrated and unique new energy ecosystem, it added.
 
Meanwhile, RIL reported a healthy year-on-year growth of 15 per cent in operating profit in the first six months of fiscal 2026 even as revenue grew by 8 per cent for the same comparative period. Digital services grew on account of improvement in average revenue per user (ARPU) and strong subscriber growth momentum across mobility and homes, while growth in the retail segment will continue on the back of store expansions and cost efficiency.
 
RIL's strong competitive advantage has been enhanced by improved energy efficiency contributed by its pet-coke gasification project. In the long term, RIL plans to maximise downstream and reduce transportation fuels footprint in a phased manner, to hedge the risk of flagging demand for automotive fuels. Meanwhile, the rising data usage should continue to drive ARPU in the near term, thereby boosting further growth in revenue as well as operating profit, according to Crisil Ratings.
 
The rating agency believes RIL's credit risk profile will continue to be supported by the highly integrated operations in the core business of O2C, healthy profitability in its digital and retail businesses, and exceptional liquidity.    Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 121 pts, Nifty below 26k; Realty index up 1%, IT drag

Pavna Industries shares jump 10% after signing MoU with Uttar Pradesh Govt

Here's why ACME Solar Holdings share price rose 3% in trade on Nov 25

Defence stocks HAL, BEML, MIDHANI sink below 200-DMAs; chart check here

GEE hits 10% upper circuit on signing development agreement for Thane land

Topics :The Smart InvestorReliance Industriesstock market tradingCrisil ratingsQ2 resultsReliance Jio Infocomm

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story