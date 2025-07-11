Meta Infotech shares list at 40% premium on BSE SME, beat IPO GMP estimate

Meta Infotech IPO listing, Meta Infotech share price: Shares of cybersecurity solutions provider Meta Infotech made a strong debut on the BSE SME platform on Friday, July 11, following the completion of Shares of cybersecurity solutions provider Meta Infotech made a strong debut on the BSE SME platform on Friday, July 11, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) . The stock listed at ₹225 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹64 or 39.75 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹161.

As a result, investors who were allotted Meta Infotech shares in the IPO made a profit of nearly ₹51,200 per lot (800 shares) upon listing.

Meta Infotech IPO listing outperformed grey market expectations. Prior to the debut, its unlisted shares were trading at around ₹211 in the grey market, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹50 or approximately 31.06 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Meta Infotech IPO details Meta Infotech IPO comprises a fresh issue of 124.5 million equity shares aggregating to ₹20.04 crore and offer for sale (OFS) with promoter Venu Gopal Peruri divesting up to 373.5 million equity shares worth ₹60.13 crore. The public offering was available for subscription from Friday, July 4, to Tuesday, July 8, at a price band of ₹153 - ₹161 per share and a lot size of 800 shares. The public issue received an overwhelming demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by a whopping 155.28 times by the end of the subscription period, showed the BSE data. The company fixed the final issue price at ₹161 per share on July 9, 2025, when the basis of allotment was finalised.

Meta Infotech will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. "The Promoter Selling Shareholder will be entitled to the respective proportion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting their portion of the Offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon," said the company in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). The company, however, proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh offering for the repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings, and for funding capital expenditure towards the establishment of new office premises in Andheri East, Mumbai. The company will further use the proceeds for establishing an interactive experience centre at its registered office situated in Andheri East, Mumbai. The remaining proceeds, the company said, will be used for general corporate purposes.