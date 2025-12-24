Despite near-record indices, 60% of top 1,000 stocks fall in 2025

The benchmark indices might be closer to their all-time highs as the year ends, but returns in the broader market tell a different story. About 60 per cent, or 595, of the top 1,000 stocks have delivered negative returns on a year-to-date basis this year. The decline is as steep as 70 per cent.

The sharp decline in individual stocks is attributed to the rout in small-cap stocks. The benchmark Sensex is 0.9 per cent away from its all-time high, which it hit in December this year, and the Nifty is 0.7 per cent away. The Nifty Midcap 100 is 1.4 per cent away, but the Nifty Smallcap 100 is 10.2 per cent below its all-time high.