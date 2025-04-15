Bank Nifty gains 2.6% as savings deposit rate cuts lift margin outlook

Banking stocks rallied on Tuesday—amid overall buoyancy in the market—as the move to lower savings deposit rates is seen improving their margins. The Bank Nifty index was last trading 2.6 per cent higher, with IndusInd Bank (up 6.8 per cent), Axis Bank (3.9 per cent) and HDFC Bank (3.4 per cent) leading the gains.

HDFC Bank on Monday cut its savings interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 per cent for deposits of less than Rs 50 lakh – its first reduction after five years.

“We note that Axis has also cut, while ICICI Bank is yet to cut and its savings deposit rate is still 3 per cent. SBI already offers just 2.7 per cent for savings deposit balances less than Rs 10 crore, effective October 15, 2022. So, HDFC Bank already had room to cut, considering its largest competitor was offering 30 basis points lower. We expect more banks to cut savings deposit rates in coming quarters,” said Macquarie in a note.

“In the short to medium term, we continue to expect margins to improve gradually as HDFC Bank replaces high-cost erstwhile HDFC borrowings with lower-cost borrowings as well as lower-cost deposits. We estimate the savings deposit rate cut to add about 5 basis points to the margins from Q1FY26E onwards,” the brokerage added. Macquarie has an “outperform” rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,300.

The move to lower deposit rates follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to lower the repo rate by 25 basis points for a second consecutive time to 6 per cent. The back-to-back rate cuts were expected to create near-term pressures on bank earnings.

In a note last week, Goldman Sachs said that the banking sector may face headwinds in the short term due to lead/lag impacts on deposit repricing, liquidity infusion, and elevated credit costs in the first half of FY26, but investors are expected to look beyond these pressures.

The brokerage’s top pick is HDFC Bank, while AU Small Finance Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are some of its other buy-rated stocks in the banking space.