Operation Sindoor: 9 sites hit by Indian Army and reasons behind the strike

India carried out precision strikes on nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' targeting long-standing terrorist infrastructure

List of sites struck by Indian army in Operation Sindoor. (Photo: PTI)

In a high-level military operation launched in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7), India carried out precision strikes on nine terror-linked sites located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The mission, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor,’ targeted long-standing hubs associated with terrorism, dismantling critical infrastructure used by groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).
 

Operation Sindoor targets: Key terror hubs struck by Indian forces

 
India confirmed the destruction of the following terror-linked facilities:
 
> Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – affiliated with JeM. Located in southern Punjab, Bahawalpur has long served as the central command for Jaish-e-Mohammed, led by Masood Azhar. The group has been tied to several high-profile attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament assault and the Pulwama bombing in 2019.
 
 
> Markaz Taiba, Muridke – operated by LeT. Situated about 40 km from Lahore, Muridke serves as the nerve centre for LeT and its front organisation, Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Spanning over 200 acres, the complex hosts training grounds, logistical facilities, and indoctrination units. It has been linked directly to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
 
> Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – linked to JeM. Situated close to the Line of Control and the International Border, the area has served as a frequent entry point for militants attempting to cross into Indian territory.

> Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – used by HM.
 
> Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala – tied to LeT. Similar to Tehra Kalan, the Barnala site has often been used as an infiltration point.
 
> Markaz Abbas, Kotli – a JeM site. In PoK, Kotli has been repeatedly identified as a base for training fidayeen (suicide attackers) and militants.
 
> Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – used by HM.
 
> Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – run by LeT.
 
> Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – linked to JeM.
 

Operation a response to deadly Pahalgam attack

 
The operation followed the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 civilians — mostly tourists — dead. Indian agencies have attributed the attack to Pakistan-based LeT operatives. In response, Operation Sindoor aimed to degrade the operational, logistical, and training capabilities of the terror outfits responsible.
 
(With PTI inputs)

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

